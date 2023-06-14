The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Designer Fashion Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waiting impatiently for Amazon to announce the official Prime Day dates for 2023? Don’t stress — countless shoppers are in the same boat! We can expect the two-day mega-sale to fall around mid-July, as it has in years past — but what if we don’t want to wait that long to upgrade our closets?

If you’re sprucing up your wardrobe and don’t want another minute to start wearing some fresh designer pieces, well… you don’t have to. We’ve picked out designer fashion deals on Amazon you can nab now!

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

The Absolute Best Designer Fashion Deals at Amazon

Did you know Amazon carries big name brands like Alice + Olivia, Rebecca Minkoff, Sam Edelman and Oscar de la Renta? Want to grab pieces from all of the above and more marked way, way down? Shop our picks below — all on Prime!

This Alice + Olivia Blazer

This blazer comes in the prettiest minty blue hue, and its heavyweight fabric will feel undoubtedly elevated the moment you put it on. Everything from the padded shoulders to the darted waist make this cropped yet oversized blazer a must-own. It’s made with recycled materials too!

Get the Alice + Olivia Oversized Crop Blazer (originally $495) for just $248 at Amazon! You save 50%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Rebecca Minkoff Crossbody

Want a bag you can wear everywhere for years and years to come? This genuine leather crossbody is an edgy-chic essential that could fit into anyone’s wardrobe. It’s not too big, but it has interior and exterior pockets to keep you organized!

Get the Rebecca Minkoff Mab Crossbody With Studs (originally $228) for just $91 at Amazon! You save 60%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Sam Edelman Sandals

These easy, beachy slides will quickly become your go-to summer shoes. They’re incredibly stylish, but reviewers are reporting that they’re super comfortable too. The best of both worlds! They come in so many colorways as well!

Get the Sam Edelman Bay Pearl Sandal (originally $120) for just $54 at Amazon! You save 55%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Oscar de la Renta Earrings

Like a bouquet of flowers for your ears! With enamel florals, glass crystals and shining imitation pearls, these designer earrings are so unique and unbelievably stunning. You’ll receive compliment after compliment wearing these beauties — “quiet luxury” style-setter Sofia Richie even has a similar pair!

Get the Oscar de la Renta Enameled Pond Mini Flower Earrings (originally $340) for just $238 at Amazon! You save 30%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Ray-Ban Sunglasses

One way to add a designer piece to your everyday wardrobe is to put on a pair of sunglasses. Aviator styles look good on every face shape, and this specific pair has rounded edges to add a gorgeous sophistication. They’re also coated with 100% UV protection!

Get the Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Sunglasses (originally $160) for just $84 at Amazon! You save 48%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Badgley Mischka Heels

How beautiful are these heeled sandals? They come in three colors at a variety of markdowns, but each is such a great deal. You’ll start planning fancy occasions just for more opportunities to wear these Badgley Mischkas!

Get the Badgley Mischka Nimah Heeled Sandal (originally $235) starting at just $54 at Amazon! You save up to 77%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

These 7 For All Mankind Shorts

‘Tis the season for denim shorts! These jean cutoffs are made from 100% cotton and have a distressed design for an instant cool factor. Let these shorts perfect all of your summer outfits, whether you pair them with a button-up or a sports bra!

Get the 7 For All Mankind Monroe Cutoffs Shorts in Cosmic Blue Rigid (originally $138) starting at just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more from Amazon Fashion here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: