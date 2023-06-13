The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bra Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eagerly awaiting Amazon Prime Day 2023? It’s so close, we can almost taste it! While we’re still waiting on the official announcement of the dates for the two-day shopping extravaganza, we can expect it to fall somewhere around mid-July, as it has in years past. Score!

If you’ve been putting off buying new bras for forever (who hasn’t?), you might be tempted to wait until Prime Day. But if you really, really could use a new bra now, there’s no need to wait. The exceptional deals have already begun thanks to Amazon!

The Absolute Best Bra Deals at Amazon

Whether you need a new everyday T-shirt bra, a comfy bralette, a supportive strapless bra or some lace lingerie, we’ve picked out some incredible bra deals on Amazon Prime for you to shop now. See all of the above and more below!

This T-Shirt Bra

You might want to grab more than one color of this Warner’s bra, because you’re going to want to experience its cloud-like comfort every single day. The soft-brushed fabric is dreamy, and we love the convenient, front-adjustable straps!

Get the Warner’s Cloud 9 Super Soft Wireless Lightly Lined Comfort Bra (originally $44) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 55%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Strapless Bra

Finding a good strapless bra — especially an affordable one — is one of the hardest tasks ever. Fortunately, this Maidenform bra is offering a way out of the struggle. Major shout-out to its custom lift technology and its Stay Put Power Band, which helps reduce shifting, sliding and slipping!

Get the Maidenform Love The Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra (originally $48) for just $23 at Amazon! You save 52%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Timeless Bralette

It doesn’t get much more iconic than this! This Calvin Klein cotton-blend bralette makes its way on to more and more shoppers’ wish lists every single day. It’s the perfect mix of comfy-casual, sporty and flirty!

Get the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette (originally $30) for just $16 at Amazon! You save 47%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Lace Underwire Bra

It’s fairly easy to find a lace bralette, but finding a lace bra with proper support, especially if you have a larger bust, is where the real challenge comes in. With this beauty, you still get that sheer, sultry design, but there’s underwire to help keep you comfortably supported!

Get the Wingslove Lace Underwired Bra (originally $50) for just $29 at Amazon! You save 42%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sports Bra

If you’re buying athletic clothing, it’s hard to go wrong with Under Armour. This sports bra has a “next-to-skin” feel and is sweat-wicking and quick to dry so you can stay cool and comfortable throughout all of your toughest workouts!

Get the Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra (originally $35) for just $26 at Amazon! You save 25%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Bandeau Bra

Another type of strapless bra you could try is a bandeau, which almost acts as a supportive, cropped tube top. This one is wireless and has removable pads, plus a stellar amount of stretch, which is important, as there are no hook-and-eye closures. Just pull it on!

Get the Gnowann Strapless Bandeau Bra (originally $28) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 29%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Seamless, Wireless Bra

If you’ve been wronged by prodding underwire and irritating seams too many times, we don’t blame you for wanting something without either. Luckily, there are some great choices out there, including this ultra-light Yummie bra. It doesn’t skimp on support in the least!

Get the Yummie Dawn Seamless Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra (originally $42) for just $13 at Amazon! You save 70%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

