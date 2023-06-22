The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Decor Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

Just like a salad isn’t complete without dressing, your space isn’t complete without decor. Accent pieces give your home personality! Otherwise, you’d just have a blank slate with bare furniture. Boring!

Elevate your interior design with the best deals on home decor from Amazon Prime Day! For two days only, save big on all your favorite fixtures to spice up your space.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up now!

If you want to take advantage of this epic savings event, you need to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership. Once you join, you’ll benefit from all the perks of Prime Day. Plus, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on Amazon purchases year-round, as well as unlimited streaming through Prime Video. Click here to join Amazon Prime today!

Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon

Just like Ariel in The Little Mermaid, Amazon’s got gadgets and gizmos aplenty! Give your home a glow-up with new candles, pillows, mirrors and more. Shop the top home decor deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

Glass Candle Holders (Set of 3)

It’s lit! These glass candle holders with a black frame will add a chic touch to your mood lighting. A great option for centerpieces.

Get the Yshengood Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Set of 3 for just $27 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Marble Ceramic Coasters

Protect your coffee table from watermarks with these marble ceramic coasters. Not only are they slip-proof and absorbent, they’re also stunning!

Get the 6 Pcs Marble Ceramic Coasters with Holder for just $14 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Vegan Leather Jewelry Boxes

Store jewelry or other knick-knacks in these elegant faux leather boxes. Shoppers say these organizers are sleek and sturdy with velvet pads on the bottom to avoid scratches.

Get the HofferRuffer Faux Leather Jewelry Boxes for just $36 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Bouquet of Natural Dried Pampas Grass

If you also struggle to keep plants alive, think about investing in these dried pampas grass bouquets! This neutral decor is boho and trendy.

Get the Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass Bouquet for just $17 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2)

Another boho accent piece is this set of pillow covers. Adorned with handmade beige tassels, these white throw pillows are gorgeous on a couch or bed.

Get the DecorUhome Decorative Boho Throw Pillow Covers 20×20 Set of 2 for just $38 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Full-Length Arched Floor Mirror

Need a full-length mirror to take your #OOTD selfies? This gold arched floor mirror is picture-perfect!

Get the Koonmi Full-Length Gold Arched Mirror for just $74 (originally $96) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Woven Storage Baskets (Set of 3)

Confession: We’re always on the search for extra storage! This set of three woven baskets can hold a variety of miscellaneous objects while still looking presentable.

Get the CubesLand Woven Storage Baskets for just $33 (originally $44) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Magicteam Sleep Sound White Noise Machine

Having trouble sleeping at night? Try this white noise machine with 40 non-looping soothing sounds for a good night’s sleep.

Get the Magicteam Sleep Sound White Noise Machine for just $25 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Furinno French Oak Bookcase

Need more storage to organize your books or other belongings? This wooden bookcase is the ideal size for a smaller space!

Get the Furinno Luder French Oak Bookcase for just $24 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: