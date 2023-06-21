The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home Gym Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re gearing up for Amazon Prime Day 2023! Shoppers are still waiting for the official dates to drop, but we know the epic shopping event will likely take up two days in mid-July, as it has in previous years.

Trying to get fit for summer? You might want to work on stocking up your home gym. Obviously, these are big purchases, so we get it if you’ve been trying to wait for Prime Day — but waiting is hard! That’s why we’re here to show you early deals you can nab now!

The Absolute Best Home Gym Deals at Amazon

Create your own home gym with a treadmill, dumbbells, stationary bike or another muscle-building, calorie-burning must-have. We’ll show you the best deals below!

This Walking Pad

We love this walking pad because you can use it as a treadmill for breaking a sweat or slide it under your desk for walking during work. It also displays speed, time, distance and calories so you can keep track of your progress!

Get the YDZJY Walking Pad, Under-Desk Treadmill (originally $500) for just $210 at Amazon! You save 58%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Dumbbell Set

Colorful and coated in neoprene for comfort and grip, these dumbbells will motivate you to stay on top of your toning workouts. You get three pound, five pound and eight pound weights, and they come with a convenient stand for storage!

Get the Sporzon! Signature Fitness Neoprene Dumbbell Set (originally $70) for just $45 at Amazon! You save 36%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Indoor Cycling Bike

This stationary bike has over 21,000 reviews, so if you’re looking for a pick other shoppers love, you’ve found it. It’s quiet and sturdy and has a large range of resistance so you can push hard during your streaming spin classes. There’s an LCD monitor and built-in water bottle holder too!

Get the Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike (originally $440) for just $310 at Amazon! You save $130! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Standing or Sitting Elliptical

Not all ellipticals need to be giant machines. This home gym find only takes up a couple of feet and still lets you get a killer workout. You can use it while standing for a full-on sweat sesh or even use it while sitting and watching TV. It pedals forward and backward!

Get the Stamina Inmotion E1000 Compact Strider Elliptical (originally $250) for just $111 at Amazon! You save 56%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Yoga Set

Be the best yogi you can be with this full set, featuring a yoga mat, two blocks, a yoga strap, hip resistance bands, multiple types of massage balls, a foam roller, a regular resistance band and a carrying strap!

Get the KnowYoga Yoga Starter Kit (originally $80) for just $60 at Amazon! You save 25%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Pilates Ring

Full-body resistance! This pilates ring, made with sweat-resistant foam and no-slip handles, can help level up your workout in so many ways. Enhance your strength, muscle tone, flexibility and more!

Get the URBNFit Pilates Ring (originally $25) for just $9 at Amazon! You save 64%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Push-Up Board

This pretty pink board may look simple at first glance, but it can be used as a substitute for many types of gym machines! Your purchase will come with accessories like tension bands too that can be attached to the board for all types of workouts!

Get the Lalahigh 30-in-1 Push-Up Board (originally $79) for just $60 at Amazon! You save 24%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

