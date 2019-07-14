



The famous Met Gala is approaching quickly, and while we’re getting super excited for it, A-listers are getting super fit in preparation for the upscale costume event. Stars are going to give it their all for a heavily-photographed gala like this, so this is basically the best time for us to check out and recreate their workout routines!

This year’s inspiration has led us to the Yes4All Speed Agility Ladder with Carry Bag. That’s right, we’re taking a page right out of Kim Kardashian’s book! The reality star and future lawyer posted an Instagram story with her very own agility ladder, captioning it “Met Countdown,” giving us a peek into how she preps for the event!

See it: Get the Yes4All Speed Agility Ladder with Carry Bag starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of this update, July 14, 2019, but are subject to change.

Fitness lovers are obsessed with this nylon speed ladder, greatly appreciating how it adds so much variety to their workout routine. They’re saying not to pay for the super expensive kind, guaranteeing that this affordable one works just as well! Others noted that this ladder is great for all ages, from hyper toddlers to seniors in physical therapy, while others listed the places they bring it to, including the beach, the park or inside their garage!

Wouldn’t it be a bit difficult to lug such a long ladder like this all the way to the beach or park? Nope! It comes with an included carry bag, so all we need to do it fold it up, stick it in the bag and be on our way! This may not be the exact tool Kardashian used, but we’ll take a fold-up one any day!

There are multiple lengths available of this ladder. We can start shorter, with 8 rungs at 11 feet, or build up to 12 rungs at 15 feet. Even longer? We can also get 20 rungs at 25 feet! These rungs are made of heavy plastic, so the ladder won’t go flying just in case we’re not completely clearing every rung with every step we take. This is especially important for when we’re doing sprints!

These rungs are all fully adjustable up to 15 inches, which is useful depending on the type of drill we’re running, our height and the size of our feet! Toddlers are going to need a smaller space between rungs compared to a 7-foot tall basketball player, for example.

On a totally visual level, we also want to note that the rungs come in both blue and yellow, so we can choose whichever color is more pleasing to our eye! Maybe one will even match the color of the sports team we’re training with.

Anyone looking to work on balance, mobility, speed, leg strength, coordination, stamina, rhythm or body control is going to want to check this ladder out. Who knows? We may receive a last-minute invitation to the Met Gala, so it’s best to be ready!

