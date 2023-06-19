The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Home Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

Ready to revamp your home essentials? Right now, save big on a wide variety of bestselling products from Amazon Prime Day! Since there’s no place like home, we’re currently eyeing all of the home deals.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up now!

Joining Amazon Prime is like becoming a member of an exclusive club. Once you’re in, you’ll benefit from a plethora of perks! Tired of waiting weeks for packages to arrive from other retailers? With Amazon Prime, you’ll enjoy free delivery and super fast shipping (sometimes even next-day!). And you’ll also have access to Prime Video’s unlimited movie and TV streaming. Click here to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial today!

Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Best Home Deals at Amazon

Wake up and smell the coffee with a new coffee maker or cook up a storm with new cookware! From storage to cleaning supplies, these home goods are pretty great. Spring cleaning walked so summer shopping could run! Read on to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day home deals.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Wake up and smell the coffee with this Keurig coffee maker! It’s the no. 1 bestseller in single-serve brewers on Amazon.

Get the Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker for just $79 (originally $100) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set

Whether you’re an amateur cook or a top chef, this 15-piece cookware set will help you cook up a storm! This bundle includes Bon appétit!

Get the Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set, Pots and Pans, 15-Piece Set for just $59 (originally $77) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer

This mini steamer is a game-changer! If you’re traveling and need to get out wrinkles in your clothing, this portable steamer works like a charm. It’s also great as a space saver in your home. Small but mighty!

Get the Hilife Portable Handheld Steamer for just $28 (originally $37) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Motivational Water Bottle with Times to Drink

Sometimes we forget to stay hydrated, but this motivational water bottle holds Us accountable. You can keep up with the time markers, accompanied by inspirational quotes as encouragement!

Get the Hyeta Motivational Water Bottle with Times to Drink and Straw for just $8 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Chefman Small Air Fryer

Another kitchen must-have? This small air fryer that makes healthy fried food with 98% less oil than traditional devices.

Get the Chefman Small Air Fryer for just $41 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shark Robot Vacuum

The no. 1 bestseller in robotic vacuums on Amazon, this futuristic device takes away all the hassle of cleaning! Powered by a strong suction, this bagless tool holds up to 45 days of dirt and debris.

Get the Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum for just $420 (originally $600) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Fab Totes Storage Containers (6-Pack)

Running out of room in your closet for all your clothes? Keep your extra items organized with this six-pack of storage containers.

Get the Fab Totes Storage Containers (6-Pack) for just $22 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Club Chair and Ottoman Set

Sit back, relax and kick up your feet on this chair and ottoman set! The plush upholstery and tufted design with nailhead trim looks luxe.

Get the Christopher Knight Club Chair and Ottoman Set for just $226 (originally $421) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

HEPA Filter Air Purifier

Allergies acting up? This HEPA filter air purifier removes dust, smoke, pollen and dander from your home. You can even add essential oils to diffuse fragrances throughout your space!

Get the Mooka HEPA Filter Air Purifier for just $40 (originally $70) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: