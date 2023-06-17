The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Dress Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

Dreaming of new summer dresses? It’s your lucky day! Amazon Prime Day is officially here — score dazzling deals on fashion-forward frocks for a limited time!

There’s a mix of mini, midi and maxi styles marked down on the site for this summer sale. So, whether you prefer long or short, loose or tight, there’s a discounted dress for you!

The Best Dress Deals at Amazon

Dresses are our summer uniform! From sleeveless sundresses to flowy frocks, these looks will take you from daytime to date night. And don’t forget to complete your outfit with shoes, handbags and accessories, also available at Amazon! But for now, shop these seven early Amazon Prime Day dress deals below.

This Crossover Cutout Mini Dress

Pretty in pink! We’re actually obsessed with this crossover mini dress, featuring flutter sleeves and classy cutouts. This frock feels like an expensive piece you might find at a boutique.

Get the Shy Velvet Square Neck Crossover Mini Dress for just $40 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Tiered Maxi Dress

This tiered tent dress is a summer staple! Beautiful and breathable, this maxi comes in every color of the rainbow. Plus, pockets!

Get The Drop Women’s Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress for just $42 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Tie-Strap Smocked Maxi Dress

Shoppers say this tie-strap maxi dress is flowy and flattering. You can choose from every color of the rainbow!

Get the Zesica Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress for just $37 (originally $58) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets

This loose maxi dress is an everyday essential for running errands in the summer. Super cute and comfortable! As one customer proclaimed, “AND THERE ARE POCKETS!!!”

Get the ANRABESS Loose Short Sleeve Maxi Beach Dress With Pockets for just $31 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Sleeveless Ruched Mini Dress

Take this no. 1 bestselling mini dress from a baseball game with sneakers to girls night out with heels. Even though it’s a bodycon design, the ruching is very forgiving.

Get the BTFBM Sleeveless Slim Fit Ruched Bodycon Dress for just $34 (originally $41) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Puff Sleeve Gingham Midi Dress

Giddy for gingham! This feminine frock features a plaid print and puff sleeves. Such a lovely look for wine tasting at a vineyard, picnicking in the park or shopping at a flea market.

Get the Zesica Gingham Puff Sleeve Midi Dress for just $45 (originally $49) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Eyelet Button-Down Sundress

One of our favorite former Bachelorettes Ali Fedotowsky raved about this eyelet dress during an Amazon Livestream. “It’s so gorgeous,” she said. “I just love, love, love it.”

Get the BerryGo Embroidery Button Down Dress V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress for just $33 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Crossover Halter Maxi Dress

Warning: “Wear only if you want endless compliments!” one reviewer playfully wrote. This crossover halter maxi dress is sure to turn heads.

Get the Zesica Crossover Halter Neck Flowy Maxi Dress for just $49 (originally $55) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This One-Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress

Give the cold shoulder on a hot summer night in this stunning one-shoulder maxi dress. The smocked, form-fitting bodice combined with the flowy, tiered skirt makes for one flattering frock!

Get the BTFBM One-Shoulder Smocked Summer Maxi Dress for just $46 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Flutter Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress

Get the Zesica Flutter Sleeve Smocked Maxi Dress for just $36 (originally $52) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

