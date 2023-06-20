The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Handbag Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No one likes to wait when it comes to shopping — but Amazon Prime Day 2023 is sadly not going to come any faster just because we need a new handbag. The two-day mega-sale event is likely to drop mid-July based on years past, and if anything, it feels like time is standing still!

Well, you know what we say? No more waiting! If you want a new handbag but you don’t want to pay full price, then we’re going to help you make it happen. The early Prime Day deals are here!

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

Looking for a new crossbody? Tote bag? Shoulder bag? Chic backpack? We’ll link you to awesome deals for all of the above and more on Amazon Prime, available right now!

This Crossbody Bag

Say hello to your new everyday bag that lets you go hands-free! It has enough room for daily essentials but is small enough that it won’t be heavy or in the way. It has numerous pockets too for excellent organization!

Get the Fossil Fiona Small Crossbody Handbag (originally $130) for just $57 at Amazon! You save 56%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Tote Bag

This tote is the perfect size for full days out or maybe for taking as a personal item on a plane. It’s made with recycled cotton and has a beautiful floral lining, and it comes in so many other colorways too. Plus — so many pockets!

Get the Vera Bradley Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag (originally $90) for just $46 at Amazon! You save 49%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Shoulder Bag

Quilted and classy, this shoulder bag (which can double as a crossbody) will be your BFF for every dinner date, wedding or high tea. We love that it has a twist-lock closure as well to keep your belongings safe and secure!

Get the ER.Roulour Quilted Shoulder Handbag (originally $46) for just $36 at Amazon! You save 22%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Chic Backpack

Remember the backpack you used to carry in school? Okay, now forget about it! It’s time to grab yourself a sophisticated, stylish backpack instead. This one is made with a sleek PU leather and golden hardware — and we adore the unique shape!

Get the Nevenka Backpack Purse (originally $40) for just $26 at Amazon! You save 35%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Cell Phone Bag

If you really want to keep things light but don’t want to deal with a wristlet, a cell phone crossbody is an excellent way to go! This one is our pick because it actually has three different compartments that open up like an accordion!

Get the MyFriday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Handbag (originally $35) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 43%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Dumpling Bag

If you’re a fashionista looking to make a statement, make sure to carry this dumpling-style mesh bag into your next event. Because of its slouchy design, you could totally use it to dress up a more casual look as well!

Get the Jessica McClintock Logan Mesh Pouch Evening Bag (originally $35) for just $25 at Amazon! You save 29%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Designer Bag

We’re getting total ’90s vibes from this Kate Spade bag! Beautifully structured and elegantly classic, this pick is over $100 off right now and such an amazing find on Amazon Prime!

Get the Kate Spade New York Katy Textured Leather Medium Shoulder Bag (originally $358) for just $251 at Amazon! You save 30%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.



