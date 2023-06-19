The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Hair Care Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day 2023! While we’re waiting for the official dates to drop, we can expect the two-day shopping event to happen in mid-July. It’s close, but it might not be close enough!

If you need to buy some new hair care right now but don’t want to pay full price, then we’ve got you. Amazon has lots of early Prime Day deals already available, and we’ve picked out the best of the best!

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up!

The Absolute Best Hair Care Deals at Amazon

Whether you need a new hair mask, dry shampoo, brush, thickening spray or other hair care find, we have some amazing products for you to check out, all on sale and all on Amazon Prime. Shop below!

This Keratin Hair Mask

If your hair feels dry, damaged and totally irreparable, you don’t necessarily have to chop it off! If you want to keep your longer locks, try out this bestselling keratin mask, featuring vitamins and fatty acids to help restore hair of any texture!

Get the Sunatoria Keratin Hair Mask (originally $34) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 41%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Dry Shampoo

If your hair becomes flat and oily between washes, give it a volumizing refresh with this style-extending dry shampoo. It’s residue-free, cruelty-free and totally free of parabens, mineral oil and sulfates. Shoppers love the smell too!

Get the Cake Beauty The ‘Do Gooder’ Volumizing Dry Shampoo (originally $19) for just $10 at Amazon! You save 47%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Detangling Hair Brush

Wet or dry, this brush will help detangle your hair with less effort and less breakage. The flexible bristles work for all hair types, and the vented design is excellent for helping to speed up dry time. The color choices are also incredibly cute!

Get the Fiora Naturals Detangler Brush (originally $15) for just $10 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Hair Thickening Spray

If you want more volume, more fullness and more fabulousness for your hair, add this thickening spray to your hair care regimen. It’s not just about temporary results! It’s formulated with biotin to seep into hair follicles, preventing hair loss and encouraging regrowth!

Get the Paisle Botanics Re:Line Biotin Thickening Spray (originally $30) for just $20 at Amazon! You save 33%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Two-in-One Dryer

This one-step hair tool is a true icon! Style your hair while you dry for a blowout look you can achieve by yourself at home. This 2.0 version has a slimmer, sleeker handle than the original, plus a smaller, detachable head. There’s an extra heat setting too!

Get the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 (originally $70) for just $40 at Amazon! You save 42%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Straightening and Curling Tool

This is another multi-use hair tool that will help you save space on your vanity while leading to more and more good hair days. The smooth-glide plates are designed to protect your hair from typical heat damage, and they have a unique, curved design to help you create curls, waves or straight locks!

Get the Landot Hair Straightener and Curler 2-in-1 (originally $80) for just $37 at Amazon! You save 54%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Detox Scalp Scrub

Fact: Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp! This scrub will feel amazing, but it’s also formulated to clear out buildup and moisturize your scalp for a soothing, detoxing experience. Use in place of your shampoo when you need a refresh!

Get the hers Detox Scalp Scrub (originally $15) for just $7 at Amazon! You save 53%! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

