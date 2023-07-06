Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Updated July 11, 2023.

When it comes to home essentials, rugs often feel like an afterthought. Usually, you figure out your paint color palette and furniture layout first, sprinkling in decor afterwards to spice up your space. But we think that rugs are the focal piece that brings a room together! And since you step on your rug every day, it should be both soft and stylish.

Amazon Prime Day has officially kicked off, so now is the perfect opportunity to save big on beautiful rugs!

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership today!

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? We highly recommend signing up for this subscription service! Once you join, you’ll have premium access to all the perks of Prime Day. And every other day of the year, you’ll get free delivery and fast shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also receive unlimited TV and movie streaming through Prime Video. Click here to join Amazon Prime!

Where can I shop more Prime Day Deals?

Check out our main list of Prime Day deals, plus all of our other category-specific deal roundups here!

The Best Rug Deals at Amazon

Cut a rug with the best early Amazon Prime Day rug deals! Whether you’re looking for abstract area rugs, vintage-inspired styles or natural fiber finds, we’ve got a rug for you. Check out these amazing markdowns, starting at just $19!

This Contemporary Ivory Area Rug

This ivory area rug will match any style decor! One shopper said, “It’s actually quite soft, it looks beautiful, and the most amazing part is how easy it is to clean.”

Was $210 On Sale: $98 You Save 53% See It!

This Moroccan Shag Area Rug

If you to feel like you’re walking on clouds, then buy this Moroccan shag rug! “The rug is GORGEOUS and fluffy,” one customer gushed. “It’s the perfect nautral compliment to any boho, farmhouse or coastal decor!”

Was $290 On Sale: $101 You Save 65% See It!

This Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Rug

Jute rugs are both trendy and timeless! This handwoven area rug belongs in a beach house.

Was $95 On Sale: $67 You Save 29% See It!

This Vintage-Inspired Area Rug

50 shades of gray! We’re loving the vintage vibes of this gray area rug. One reviewer declared, “I am so impressed with this rug! It’s very soft and the pattern looks great. A great rug for a great price.”

Was $368 On Sale: $126 You Save 66% See It!

This Traditional Olive/Charcoal Area Rug

This lightweight area rug is simply stunning. The rich earth tones feel lush and expensive.

Was $859 On Sale: $242 You Save 72% See It!

This Pink Distressed Area Rug

Pretty in pink! This pink distressed area rug is feminine and fluffy (and wildly on sale!).

Was $480 On Sale: $110 You Save 77% See It!

This Natural Fiber Accent Rug

A basketweave accent rug for only $17? Sign Us up! This natural fiber rug can add texture to a smaller space.

Was $60 On Sale: $19 You Save 68% See It!

Loloi II Taupe Area Rug

Covered in rich earth tones, this vintage-inspired taupe rug will blend into almost any neutral space. Shoppers say this area rug is high quality, thick yet lightweight.

Was $259 On Sale: $50 You Save 81% See It!

Safavieh Medallion Area Rug

If you want to add a pop of color to your home without creating visual chaos, then try this medallion rug with distressed details. Incorporating multiple shades seamlessly, this stain-resistant area rug won’t overwhelm your space.

Was $640 On Sale: $157 You Save 75% See It!

Not done shopping? Check out more early Amazon Prime Day deals below: