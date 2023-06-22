The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sofa Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The countdown is on! Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which means we have July 11 and 12 circled in red marker on our calendar. The only issue? We still have a while to wait!

If you’re in serious need a new sofa, we don’t want you to have to wait until mid-July — and we definitely don’t want you to have to pay full price. Thankfully, the early Prime Day deals have begun!

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up now!

The Absolute Best Sofa Deals at Amazon

Whether you want a tufted sofa, a sectional, a sleeper sofa or another style of couch, Amazon has plenty of fantastic furniture deals waiting for you. Shop now!

Modway Coast Fabric Upholstered Contemporary Modern Sofa, Light Grey Pros: Walnut stained wood legs

Non-marking foot glides

Matching armchair also available Cons: Different pricing/delivery on different colors

Non-attached cushions Was $980 On Sale: $825 You Save 16% See it!

Best Choice Products Tufted Faux Leather 3-Seat L-Shape Sectional Pros: Sectional provides extra seating with chaise lounger and ottoman

Easy-to-clean faux leather

Available in three colors

Customizable set-up Cons: Ships in two separate boxes

Not genuine leather Was $899 On Sale: $550 You Save 39% See it!

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon Pros: Back can be laid flat to create a guest bed

Very affordable

Over 9,000 reviews Cons: May still want to add a mattress topper for guests

Center legs are not same material as outer legs Was $325 On Sale: $278 You Save 14% See it!

Zinus Jackie Sofa Pros: Tool-free assembly

750 lb weight capacity

Secured seat cushions Cons: Narrow arms are less comfortable than wider arms

May be slightly tall for some people Was $459 On Sale: $319 You Save 31% See it!

GDFStudio Christopher Knight Mid-Century-Modern Tufted Fabric Sofa Pros: Rolled accent pillows

Made with environmentally-friendly wood

Elegant tufted design Cons: Likely not comfortable enough for sleeping

Only one color Was $594 On Sale: $463 You Save 22% See it!

Acanva Mid-Century Modern Curved Bouclé Couch Pros: Stylish curved design

Fits four people

Soft bouclé fabric Cons: Not as much back support as other couches

White version is more expensive Was $1,984 On Sale: $1,693 You Save 15% See it!

Mr. Kate Tess Sofa Pros: Gorgeous green velvet

Available in multiple colors and finishes

Currently under $400 Cons: Requires full assembly

May be a bit firm for some people Was $585 On Sale: $323 You Save 45% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more sofas and couches here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

