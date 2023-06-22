The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sofa Deals

Cancel OK
The countdown is on! Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which means we have July 11 and 12 circled in red marker on our calendar. The only issue? We still have a while to wait!

If you’re in serious need a new sofa, we don’t want you to have to wait until mid-July — and we definitely don’t want you to have to pay full price. Thankfully, the early Prime Day deals have begun!

Are You a Prime Member?

To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up now!

The Absolute Best Sofa Deals at Amazon

Whether you want a tufted sofa, a sectional, a sleeper sofa or another style of couch, Amazon has plenty of fantastic furniture deals waiting for you. Shop now!

Modway Coast Fabric Upholstered Contemporary Modern Sofa, Light Grey

Modway Coast Fabric Upholstered Contemporary Modern Sofa, Light Gray
Modway

Pros:

  • Walnut stained wood legs
  • Non-marking foot glides
  • Matching armchair also available

Cons:

  • Different pricing/delivery on different colors
  • Non-attached cushions
Was $980On Sale: $825You Save 16%
See it!

Best Choice Products Tufted Faux Leather 3-Seat L-Shape Sectional

Best Choice Products Tufted Faux Leather 3-Seat L-Shape Sectional Sofa Couch Set w/Chaise Lounge, Ottoman Coffee Table Bench, Black
Best Choice Products

Pros:

  • Sectional provides extra seating with chaise lounger and ottoman
  • Easy-to-clean faux leather
  • Available in three colors
  • Customizable set-up

Cons:

  • Ships in two separate boxes
  • Not genuine leather
Was $899On Sale: $550You Save 39%
See it!

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon

Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon - Premium Upholstery and Wooden Legs - Green
Novogratz

Pros:

  • Back can be laid flat to create a guest bed
  • Very affordable
  • Over 9,000 reviews

Cons:

  • May still want to add a mattress topper for guests
  • Center legs are not same material as outer legs
Was $325On Sale: $278You Save 14%
See it!

Zinus Jackie Sofa

ZINUS Jackie Sofa Couch / Easy, Tool-Free Assembly, Soft Grey
Zinus

Pros:

  • Tool-free assembly
  • 750 lb weight capacity
  • Secured seat cushions

Cons:

  • Narrow arms are less comfortable than wider arms
  • May be slightly tall for some people
Was $459On Sale: $319You Save 31%
See it!

GDFStudio Christopher Knight Mid-Century-Modern Tufted Fabric Sofa

GDFStudio Christopher Knight Home Aidan Mid Century Modern Tufted Fabric Sofa, Beige
Christopher Knight Home

Pros:

  • Rolled accent pillows
  • Made with environmentally-friendly wood
  • Elegant tufted design

Cons:

  • Likely not comfortable enough for sleeping
  • Only one color
Was $594On Sale: $463You Save 22%
See it!

Acanva Mid-Century Modern Curved Bouclé Couch

Acanva Mid Century Modern Curved Living Room Sofa, 4-Seat Boucle Fabric Couch for Bedroom, Office, Apartment, Dark Grey
Acanva

Pros:

  • Stylish curved design
  • Fits four people
  • Soft bouclé fabric

Cons:

  • Not as much back support as other couches
  • White version is more expensive
Was $1,984On Sale: $1,693You Save 15%
See it!

Mr. Kate Tess Sofa

Mr. Kate Tess Sofa with Soft Pocket Coil Cushions, Small Space Living Room Furniture, Green Velvet
Mr. Kate

Pros:

  • Gorgeous green velvet
  • Available in multiple colors and finishes
  • Currently under $400

Cons:

  • Requires full assembly
  • May be a bit firm for some people
Was $585On Sale: $323You Save 45%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more sofas and couches here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

