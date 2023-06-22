The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Sofa Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The countdown is on! Amazon has officially announced the dates for Prime Day 2023, which means we have July 11 and 12 circled in red marker on our calendar. The only issue? We still have a while to wait!
If you’re in serious need a new sofa, we don’t want you to have to wait until mid-July — and we definitely don’t want you to have to pay full price. Thankfully, the early Prime Day deals have begun!
Are You a Prime Member?
To enjoy the benefits of Prime Day, you need to make sure you’re an Amazon Prime member! Fast, free shipping? Exclusive deals? Free access to Amazon Originals and other movies and shows? That’s just the beginning! You can even get a free 30-day trial when you sign up now!
The Absolute Best Sofa Deals at Amazon
Whether you want a tufted sofa, a sectional, a sleeper sofa or another style of couch, Amazon has plenty of fantastic furniture deals waiting for you. Shop now!
Modway Coast Fabric Upholstered Contemporary Modern Sofa, Light Grey
Pros:
- Walnut stained wood legs
- Non-marking foot glides
- Matching armchair also available
Cons:
- Different pricing/delivery on different colors
- Non-attached cushions
Best Choice Products Tufted Faux Leather 3-Seat L-Shape Sectional
Pros:
- Sectional provides extra seating with chaise lounger and ottoman
- Easy-to-clean faux leather
- Available in three colors
- Customizable set-up
Cons:
- Ships in two separate boxes
- Not genuine leather
Novogratz Brittany Sofa Futon
Pros:
- Back can be laid flat to create a guest bed
- Very affordable
- Over 9,000 reviews
Cons:
- May still want to add a mattress topper for guests
- Center legs are not same material as outer legs
Zinus Jackie Sofa
Pros:
- Tool-free assembly
- 750 lb weight capacity
- Secured seat cushions
Cons:
- Narrow arms are less comfortable than wider arms
- May be slightly tall for some people
GDFStudio Christopher Knight Mid-Century-Modern Tufted Fabric Sofa
Pros:
- Rolled accent pillows
- Made with environmentally-friendly wood
- Elegant tufted design
Cons:
- Likely not comfortable enough for sleeping
- Only one color
Acanva Mid-Century Modern Curved Bouclé Couch
Pros:
- Stylish curved design
- Fits four people
- Soft bouclé fabric
Cons:
- Not as much back support as other couches
- White version is more expensive
Mr. Kate Tess Sofa
Pros:
- Gorgeous green velvet
- Available in multiple colors and finishes
- Currently under $400
Cons:
- Requires full assembly
- May be a bit firm for some people
Looking for something else? Explore more sofas and couches here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!