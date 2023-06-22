The Actual Cutest Co-Ord Set for Summer Is 28% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every summer, the plan is to up our fashion game. But after one or two cute outings, we usually end up defaulting to tanks, tees and denim shorts or sweat shorts day after day (after day). When it’s hot out and you can’t layer up, you start running out of ideas — fast.

Co-ord sets have been lifesavers in the chic summer dressing game. They’re only becoming more and more popular — and for good reason. They’re adorable and make maintaining a stylish demeanor easy as pie. You can also find totally affordable options, like this Fancyinn set from Amazon!

This set consists of a crop top and shorts — but we wouldn’t be doing these pieces justice if we didn’t get into detail. They’re made of a super lightweight and breathable non-stretch raw cotton, making them excellent for hot weather. They’re still stretchy where it counts too; the drawstring waistband is elasticized! We also want to note the metallic beads at the ends of the ties on the high-rise, flowy shorts. Sometimes the smallest details are among the most important when it comes to leveling up a look!

As for the top in this set, it has a plunging V-neckline, fluttery cap sleeves and a cropped, ruffled hem. It completely matches the bottoms, color-wise. There are 13 colorways, by the way, including both solids and prints. They’re all on sale at the moment, but 28% is the max discount — and luckily it’s on such a pretty olive green shade!

Obviously, this co-ord set is an absolute must-pack for your next vacation, especially when the camera comes out. We love it for non-vacation occasions too though!

Wear it for a fun night out with heeled booties and a leather jacket draped over your shoulders, or wear it more casually with white sneakers and a baseball cap. You’ll wear it all the time — we wouldn’t blame you if you grabbed more than one color!

