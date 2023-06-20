10 Pairs of ‘Heart Booty’ Leggings That Accentuate All of the Right Places

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I found you, Ms. New Booty! The right pair of leggings can transform your look in seconds, giving you that perfect “heart booty” shape everyone wants. Round, perky, perfectly accentuated — bootylicious!

Shop our 10 picks for the best leggings on Amazon that will give you a “heart booty,” whether you want something simple, something bright, something for workouts or something for chilling out!

Best Heart Shape: Seasum Heart Shape Leggings

The design on these leggings creates an actual full heart shape! So perfect in red, especially!

Get the Seasum Heart Shape Leggings for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best With a Seamless Waistband: Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings

Comfy and flattering!

Get the Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings (originally $26) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Shielding Cellulite: Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights

The perfect texture to highlight your curves!

Get the Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Color-Block Design: Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings

The use of color can create an even more lifted effect!

Get the Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Ribbed Leggings: Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings

So stretchy — and camouflaging!

Get the Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings (originally $35) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Pair With Pockets: Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings

Go hands-free!

Get the Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Simple Black Leggings: Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings

For something simple that still provides an extra “oomph”!

Get the Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Vivid Leggings: Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings

We heart hot pink!

Get the Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings (originally $26) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Sweaty Workouts: Redqenting Seamless Leggings

Breathable perforations and “sweat-proof” fabric!

Get the Redqenting Seamless Leggings for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Casual Days: Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings

Cargo-insired is in — and those booty pockets add a little extra volume!

Get the Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more leggings here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: