10 Pairs of ‘Heart Booty’ Leggings That Accentuate All of the Right Places

I found you, Ms. New Booty! The right pair of leggings can transform your look in seconds, giving you that perfect “heart booty” shape everyone wants. Round, perky, perfectly accentuated — bootylicious!
Shop our 10 picks for the best leggings on Amazon that will give you a “heart booty,” whether you want something simple, something bright, something for workouts or something for chilling out!
Best Heart Shape: Seasum Heart Shape Leggings
The design on these leggings creates an actual full heart shape! So perfect in red, especially!
Get the Seasum Heart Shape Leggings for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best With a Seamless Waistband: Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings
Comfy and flattering!
Get the Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings (originally $26) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best for Shielding Cellulite: Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights
The perfect texture to highlight your curves!
Get the Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best Color-Block Design: Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings
The use of color can create an even more lifted effect!
Get the Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best Ribbed Leggings: Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings
So stretchy — and camouflaging!
Get the Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings (originally $35) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best Pair With Pockets: Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings
Go hands-free!
Get the Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best Simple Black Leggings: Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings
For something simple that still provides an extra “oomph”!
Get the Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best Vivid Leggings: Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings
We heart hot pink!
Get the Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings (originally $26) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best for Sweaty Workouts: Redqenting Seamless Leggings
Breathable perforations and “sweat-proof” fabric!
Get the Redqenting Seamless Leggings for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
Best for Casual Days: Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings
Cargo-insired is in — and those booty pockets add a little extra volume!
Get the Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.
