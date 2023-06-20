Cancel OK
Lovely Leggings

10 Pairs of ‘Heart Booty’ Leggings That Accentuate All of the Right Places

By
amazon-heart-booty-leggings
Seasum Heart Shape Leggings.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I found you, Ms. New Booty! The right pair of leggings can transform your look in seconds, giving you that perfect “heart booty” shape everyone wants. Round, perky, perfectly accentuated — bootylicious!

Shop our 10 picks for the best leggings on Amazon that will give you a “heart booty,” whether you want something simple, something bright, something for workouts or something for chilling out!

Best Heart Shape: Seasum Heart Shape Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-heart-shape
Amazon

The design on these leggings creates an actual full heart shape! So perfect in red, especially!

See it!

Get the Seasum Heart Shape Leggings for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best With a Seamless Waistband: Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-seamless-waistband
Amazon

Comfy and flattering!

See it!

Get the Yeoreo Scrunch Butt Lift Leggings (originally $26) for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Shielding Cellulite: Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-cellulite
Amazon

The perfect texture to highlight your curves!

See it!

Get the Fittoo Butt-Lift Textured Tights for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Color-Block Design: Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-color-block
Amazon

The use of color can create an even more lifted effect!

See it!

Get the Starbild Scrunch Butt Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Ribbed Leggings: Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-ribbed
Amazon

So stretchy — and camouflaging!

See it!

Get the Suuksess Ribbed Seamless Leggings (originally $35) for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Pair With Pockets: Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-pockets
Amazon

Go hands-free!

See it!

Get the Fittoo Butt Lift Ruched Leggings for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Simple Black Leggings: Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-black
Amazon

For something simple that still provides an extra “oomph”!

See it!

Get the Moshengqi Seamless Butt Lift Leggings for just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best Vivid Leggings: Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-vivid
Amazon

We heart hot pink!

See it!

Get the Mooslover Scrunch Butt Leggings (originally $26) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Sweaty Workouts: Redqenting Seamless Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-workouts
Amazon

Breathable perforations and “sweat-proof” fabric!

See it!

Get the Redqenting Seamless Leggings for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Best for Casual Days: Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings

amazon-heart-booty-leggings-cargo
Amazon

Cargo-insired is in — and those booty pockets add a little extra volume!

See it!

Get the Flamingals Butt Lifting Cargo Leggings for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Explore more leggings here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!