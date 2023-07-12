Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 celebration continues! You’re in the right place for the best deals. We have live updates of the hottest markdowns, plus category-specific curations to help you fill up your cart and save big.
Right now, we’re focusing on those viral, bestselling, top-rated products. Picks with thousands (or even hundreds of thousands) of reviews! Shop our top 25 below — and remember, Prime Day will be over come July 13!
Best Fashion Deals
- 52% off Levi’s 501 Original Shorts (24,595 reviews)
- 37% off Shaperx Tummy Control Bodysuit (15,832 reviews)
- 42% off Anrabess Loose Maxi Dress (21,659 reviews)
- 68% off OQQ 2-Piece Workout Outfit (7,948 reviews)
- 34% off Zesica Tie-Strap Maxi Dress (6,171 reviews)
Best Beauty Deals
- 30% off Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray (60,506 reviews)
- 42% off Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence (37,940 reviews)
- 30% off Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask (28,070 reviews)
- 20% off Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (38,642 reviews)
- 20% off Essence Lash Princess Mascara (336,384 reviews)
Best Device Deals
- 58% off Fire TV Stick (389,342 reviews)
- 36% off Kindle Paperwhite (33,673 reviews)
- 33% off Fitbit Charge 5 (24,268 reviews)
- 29% off Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones (50,171 reviews)
- 45% off Echo (139,548 reviews)
Best Home Deals
- 47% off PexFix Arched Full-Length Mirror (2,653 reviews)
- 58% off NuLoom Odell Faded Vintage Area Rug (1,836 reviews)
- 44% off Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair (1,244 reviews)
- 28% off Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 (2,577 reviews)
- 34% off Blueair Air Purifier (7,721 reviews)
Best Toy and Game Deals
- 43% off Crayola Masterworks Art Case (2,035 reviews)
- 47% off Exploding Kittens Party Pack Card Game (23,687 reviews)
- 30% off TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus Plushie (94,582 reviews)
- 25% off Orrene RC Car (13,987 reviews)
- 30% off Ataoline Chubby Blob Seal (2,120 reviews)
Looking for something else? Explore all the major Prime Day deals here!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below!
