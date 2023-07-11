Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For some shoppers, Amazon Prime Day is solely about the biggest deals. If they’re not at least half off, they’re not going in your shopping cart. We get that! And we support it. That’s why we’re here to help!

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best mega-deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 that are 50% off, 60% off, 70% off or even 80%+ off. You’ll find fashion picks, home essentials, top-notch tech, beauty buys and more. Pieces are bound to sell out fast, and we already know we have limited time left, so let’s get to it!

Remember to check out our live updates of amazing Prime Day deals here!

Best Prime Day Deals 70% Off or More

Best Prime Day Deals 60-69% Off

Best Prime Day Deals 50-59% Off

Looking for something else? Explore all Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: