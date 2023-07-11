Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
For some shoppers, Amazon Prime Day is solely about the biggest deals. If they’re not at least half off, they’re not going in your shopping cart. We get that! And we support it. That’s why we’re here to help!
Below, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best mega-deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 that are 50% off, 60% off, 70% off or even 80%+ off. You’ll find fashion picks, home essentials, top-notch tech, beauty buys and more. Pieces are bound to sell out fast, and we already know we have limited time left, so let’s get to it!
Remember to check out our live updates of amazing Prime Day deals here!
Best Prime Day Deals 70% Off or More
- 88% off Zadig & Voltaire Rent The Runway Pre-Loved Rowdy Satin Dress
- See more Rent the Runway on sale here!
- 78% off RAEMAO Massage Gun
- 77% off Loloi II Hathaway Collection Area Rug
- See more area rugs on sale here!
- 77% off Fellowes Thermal Laminating Pouches
- See more Fellowes products on sale here!
- 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43″
- 75% off Whall Slow Juicer
- 74% off OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- 72% off Whall Air Fryer Oven
- 71% off Whall Stainless Steel Toaster
- 71% off Jumper 14-Inch Laptop
- 71% off Xcozu Hair Straightener
- 70% off Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 1 Winning Look Sienna’s Ruffle High-Low Dress
- See more Prime Video looks on sale here!
- 70% off Nicebay Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- 70% off AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
- See more Aerogarden on sale here!
- 70% off Sharpie Pocket Style Highlighters
- See more markers, pens and highlighters on sale here!
- 70% off Sydgpz 3-Pack iPhone Fast Charger
Best Prime Day Deals 60-69% Off
- 68% off Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra
- See more Bali bras on sale here!
- 67% off Bluefin Fitness KICK 2.0 Folding Treadmill
- See more Bluefin equipment on sale here!
- 67% off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – Standard Edition
- 66% off Gap Men’s Logo Fleece Crew Sweatshirt
- See more Gap on sale here!
- 65% off Glamburg Ultra-Soft 8-Piece Towel Set
- 64% off Levi’s Mid Length Shorts
- See more Levi’s on sale here!
- 64% off Dreametech L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum
- See more Dreametech vacuums on sale here!
- 63% off Ruvalino Diapear Bag Backpack
- 62% off Renpho Eyeris 1 – Eye Massager
- See more Renpho electric massagers on sale here!
- 61% off Finishing Touch Flawless Legs Leg Hair Remover
- See more Flawless beauty tools on sale here!
- 60% off AGA Adriano Goldschmied Alexxis Vintage High Rise Straight Jean
- See more AG Jeans on sale here!
- 60% off Bestway H2OGOInflatable Water Park
- 60% off Novogratz Helix 3 Shelf Metal Rolling Utility Cart
- See more select furniture on sale here!
- 60% off JBL 230NC TWS Wireless Headphones
- See more JBL headphones and earbuds on sale here!
- 60% off Rockland Prague Hardside Luggage Set
- See more Rockland luggage on sale here!
- 60% off Vivere Hammock
- See more hammocks and outdoor accessories on sale here!
- 60% off Dezin Electric Cooking Pot
Best Prime Day Deals 50-59% Off
- 59% off hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit
- See more Colgate oral care on sale here!
- 58% off Amazon Fire TV Stick
- See more Fire TV streaming devices on sale here!
- 56% off Swomog Two-Piece PJ Set
- 55% off Yirddeo Pom Pom Comforter Set
- 54% off Razee Kids Play Tent
- 53% off Swimline Fruit Slice Island Pool Float
- See more Swimline pool picks and more on sale here!
- 53% off K&H Cooling Elevated Dog Cot
- See more K&H pet products on sale here!
- 52% off LUXE Bidet NEO 185
- 52% off Enaskin Naturals Under-Eye Patches
- 51% off Frigidaire Mini Portable Compact Personal Fridge Cooler
- 51% off Blencot Maxi Dress
- 50% off 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test
- 50% off Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set
- See more book boxed sets on sale here!
- 50% off Artolf IPL Hair Removal Device
- 50% off Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)
- See more Ring doorbells, cameras, alarms and bundles on sale here!
- 50% off Shark NV352 Upright Vacuum
- See more Shark vacuums, air purifiers and hair dryers on sale here!
- 50% off Yeti Colster for Hard Seltzer Cans
- See more Yeti coolers and drinkware on sale here!
Looking for something else? Explore all Prime Day deals here!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!