Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Prime Day

50 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals — 50% Off or More

By
amazon-prime-day-deals-50-percent-off-or-more
Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

For some shoppers, Amazon Prime Day is solely about the biggest deals. If they’re not at least half off, they’re not going in your shopping cart. We get that! And we support it. That’s why we’re here to help!

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 of the best mega-deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023 that are 50% off, 60% off, 70% off or even 80%+ off. You’ll find fashion picks, home essentials, top-notch tech, beauty buys and more. Pieces are bound to sell out fast, and we already know we have limited time left, so let’s get to it!

Remember to check out our live updates of amazing Prime Day deals here!

Best Prime Day Deals 70% Off or More

Best Prime Day Deals 60-69% Off

Best Prime Day Deals 50-59% Off

Looking for something else? Explore all Prime Day deals here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

amazon-prime-day-2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Read article
amazon-prime-day-2023-deals-under-15

25 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals for $15 and Under

Read article
sarah-jessica-parker-carrie-pink-floral-dress

Channel Sarah Jessica Parker on the 'AJLT' Set in This Dress

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!