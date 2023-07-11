Cancel OK
25 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals for $15 and Under

amazon-prime-day-2023-deals-under-15
Prime Day deals.Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally arrived! You may have already placed an order (or multiple), but with fast, free shipping and mega-deals all around, there’s no stopping now.

Scroll below to shop out top Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal picks for $15 or under — and grab them before they sell out!

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water for All Skin Types, Face Mist that Hydrates, Rejuvenates & Clarifies, 8 FL OZ
Mario Badescu
Was $12On Sale: $8You Save 33%
See it!

Sports Research Phytoceramides

Phytoceramides 350mg per softgel - Plant Derived Ceramides for Healthy Skin and Hydration - Non GMO with No Fillers or Synthetic Vitamins - 30 Liquid softgels
Sports Research
Was $22On Sale: $14You Save 36%
See it!

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips

Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips 7 Treatments - Enamel Safe - Whitening Without The Sensitivity - Dentist Formulated & Certified Non-Toxic
Lumineux
Was $23On Sale: $14You Save 39%
See it!

Sojos prime-day-deals-under-15-20

SOJOS Classic Aviator Polarized Sunglasses for Men Women Vintage Retro Style SJ1054,Black/Grey
SOJOS
Was $20On Sale: $13You Save 35%
See it!

Yeti Slim Colster for Hard Seltzer Cans

YETI Rambler 12 oz. Colster Slim Can Insulator for the Slim Hard Seltzer Cans, White
YETI
Was $25On Sale: $13You Save 48%
See it!

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint, Liquid Lip (0.14 fl oz, 018 STAR PLUM PINK)
Peripera
Was $10On Sale: $7You Save 30%
See it!

Grace Karin One-Shoulder Maxi Dress

GRACE KARIN Women Summer Beach Floral One Shoulder Midi Dress Boho Sleeveless Ruffled Party Dress Black XL
GRACE KARIN
Was $19On Sale: $11You Save 42%
See it!

Chamberlain Coffee Variety Box

Chamberlain Coffee Variety Box Single Serve Bags, Includes All 5 Blends of Our Single Serving Coffee Packets, Original Family Blend, Early Bird Blend, Night Owl Blend, Careless Cat Blend, Social Dog Blend, 10 Total Bags
Chamberlain Coffee
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See it!

La Jolie Muse Sandalwood Rose Candle

LA JOLIE MUSE Scented Candle, Sandalwood Rose Candle, Candles Gifts for Women, Natural Soy Candle, 8 oz 50 Hours Burn, Candles for Home Scented
LA JOLIE MUSE
Was $24On Sale: $14You Save 42%
See it!

InstaNatural Hyaluronic Acid Serum

InstaNatural Hyaluronic Acid Serum, Face Serum with Vitamin C, Jojoba Oil, and Aloe Vera for Hydration, Brightening, and Anti Aging
InstaNatural
Was $22On Sale: $11You Save 50%
See it!

HighKey Sugar Free Cookies Variety Pack

HighKey Sugar Free Cookies Variety Pack - Keto Snacks Zero Carb No Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookie, Snickerdoodle, Brownie Bites Low Carb Gluten Free Diabetic Snack Diet Friendly Food Sweets 2.25oz 3-Pack
HIGHKEY
Was $15On Sale: $12You Save 20%
See it!

MKHS Cordless Jump Rope With Counter

MKHS Cordless Jump Rope with Counter, Digital Jump Ropes for Fitness Exercise for Women Men Kids. Ropeless Smart Skipping Rope for Indoor and Outdoor
MKHS
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
See it!

Chesky 14K Gold/Silver Plated Snake Chain Necklace

CHESKY Layered Necklace for Women, Double Layer Snake Chain Necklace 14k Gold Plated Layering Herringbone Necklace Gold Chunky Thick Chain Choker Necklace Gifts for Girls
CHESKY
Was $30On Sale: $14You Save 53%
See it!

Potey Cement Planters

POTEY Cement Planters Pots for Plants Indoor - 5 Inch Concrete Succulent Flowerpot Bonsai Container with Drainage Holes 5549DG, Set of 2, Plant NOT Included
POTEY
Was $26On Sale: $7You Save 73%
See it!

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA

Grande Cosmetics GrandeMASCARA Conditioning, Black, 0.20 Ounce (Pack of 1)
Grande Cosmetics
Was $25On Sale: $14You Save 44%
See it!

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra

Hanes womens Oh So Light Foam Comfortflex Fit Wirefree Mhg521 Bra, Black/Nude, Medium US
Hanes
Was $15On Sale: $11You Save 27%
See it!

Lenrue Bluetooth Speaker

LENRUE Bluetooth Speaker,Wireless Portable Speakers with TWS, 12H Playtime, Clear Sound for Home,Travel and Outdoor,Handfree Calls Compatible with for iPhone, Samsung Android and More
LENRUE
Was $13On Sale: $10You Save 23%
See it!

Wphuaw 24 oz Cocktail Shaker Set

24oz Cocktail Shaker Bar Set - Professional Margarita Mixer Drink Shaker and Measuring Jigger & Mixing Spoon Set - Professional Stainless Steel Bar Tools Built-in Bartender Strainer for Martini Kit
WPHUAW
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See it!

Adramata Sterling Silver Fidget Ring

ADRAMATA 925 Sterling Silver Fidget Rings for Anxiety for Women Anxiety Relief Bead Spinner Rings Handmade Opal Ring 18K White Gold Plated Anxiety Ring for Women Anti Anxiety Ring Size 7
ADRAMATA
Was $14On Sale: $11You Save 21%
See it!

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair Ointment

Kerasal Intensive Foot Repair, Skin Healing Ointment for Cracked Heels and Dry Feet, 1 Oz
Kerasal
Was $10On Sale: $8You Save 20%
See it!

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body - Spa Quality Pore Reducer for Acne, Blackheads and Oily Skin, Natural Skincare for Women, Men - Tightens Skin for A Healthier Complexion - 8.8 oz
NEW YORK BIOLOGY THE ULTIMATE COSMECEUTICALS
Was $25On Sale: $15You Save 40%
See it!

Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress (Available in Plus Size), Black, Medium
Amazon Essentials
Was $20On Sale: $14You Save 30%
See it!

Fizzgarden Calm 18-Pack Shower Steamers

18-Pack Shower Steamers Aromatherapy-Shower Bath Bombs with Essential Oils for Self-Care and Relaxation-Variety Shower Tablets-Mother’s Day Gifts/Birthday Gifts for Women, Men Who Have Everything
Fizzgarden
Was $17On Sale: $12You Save 29%
See it!

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin - Softer Than Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin | Cooling Satin Pillowcases with Zipper | Satin Pillow Case Cover | Pillow Cases Standard Size Queen, Leopard
Kitsch
Was $23On Sale: $15You Save 35%
See it!

Gimars Gel Memory Foam Wrist Pad

Gimars Upgrade Enlarge Gel Memory Foam Set Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad, Mouse Wrist Cushion Support for Office, Computer, Laptop, Mac, Comfortable, Lightweight for Easy Typing Pain Relief, Black
Gimars
Was $21On Sale: $12You Save 43%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore all Prime Day deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!