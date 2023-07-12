Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
One reason we love Amazon Prime Day is that it comes around right as beach and pool season truly finds its stride. It’s the perfect time to buy new bathing suits and beachwear, whether you’re someone who likes to dive through waves or simply bathe in the sun.
Below, you can shop our favorite bathing suit and beachwear deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Whether you want more coverage, a skimpier look or a cover-up that can go from the sand to an oceanside dinner, we’ve got you!
Remember to check out our live Prime Day updates for more great deals!
Classic One-Pieces
- 61% off La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Swimsuit
- 52% off Suuksess Tummy Control One-Piece Swimsuit
- 38% off Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit
Monokinis
- 29% off Zaful Cutout Monokini
- 64% off Chyrii Criss-Cross Monokini
- 57% off Sfhfy Deep-V Monokini
Bikini Sets
- 62% off Charmo Strappy Bikini Set
- 32% off BMJL Cheetah Bikini Set
- 30% off Ekouaer High-Neck Halter Bikini Set
Tankini Sets
- 40% off Adome Tummy-Control Two-Piece
- 20% off Holipick Tankini Set
- 47% off Happydock Tankini Set
Swimdresses
- 20% off Aleumdr Ribbed Swimdress
- 20% off Summer Mae Two-Piece Swimdress
- 22% off Shekini Off-Shoulder Swimdress
Cover-Ups
- 33% off Ekouaer 3/4-Sleeve Cover-Up
- 45% off Dokotoo Side-Split Button Cover-Up
- 38% off Sulozom Crochet Cover-Up
Accessories
- 31% off Furtalk Straw Panama Hat
- 52% off WearMe Pro Round Sunglasses
- 47% off Becokan Waterproof Beach Bag
