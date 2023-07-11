Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The time has finally come — it’s officially Prime Day! The serious sale kicked off at the crack of dawn, and we’re already on the hunt to bring you the absolute best deals. While electronics and other big-ticket items are certainly popular, we’re in the mood to treat ourselves with some new fabulous fashion finds.
We searched extensively for amazing deals on comfy clothing you can wear around the clock. Whether you need a new go-to going-out top, some staple jeans or a fierce lounge set, we’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks below!
Lounge Sets
- 62% off the LILLUSORY Women’s 2 Piece Slouchy Knit Set
- 40% off the Ekouaer Long Sleeve Sweater Knit Set
- 21% off the ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Outfit
- 25% off the AUTOMET 2 Piece Button Down Top and Shorts Set
- 27% off the Lingswallow 2 Piece Waffle Tank and Shorts Set
- 26% off the Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Biker Short and Tee Set
Check out more Prime Day lounge set deals here!
Jumpsuits
- 20% off the Prinbara Women’s Casual Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
- 18% off the ANRABESS Women’s Wide Leg Jumpsuit
- 20% off the ANRABESS Women’s One Shoulder Tie Waist Jumpsuit
- 22% off the AUTOMET Knit Baggy Overalls Jumpsuit
- 23% off the DEEP SELF Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit
- 27% off the YESNO Long Bib Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Check out more Prime Day jumpsuit deals here!
Dreamy Dresses
- 37% off the Ekouaer Women’s Satin Cowl Neck Slip Midi Dress
- 56% off the ZESICA Women’s Strapless Lace Trim Dress
- 50% off the Ezbelle Women’s Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress
- 25% off the Amazon Essentials Women’s Short-Sleeve V-Neck Swing Dress
- 20% off the ANRABESS Women’s Tiered Maxi Beach Dress
- 28% off the CUPSHE Leopard Long Sleeve Button Down Dress
Check out more Prime Day dress deals here!
Casual Tops
- 24% off theMakeMeChic Women’s Twist Front Crop Tee
- 16% off the KTILG Short Sleeve Loose Crop Top
- 20% off the Artfish Women’s Square Neck Crop Tank
- 29% off the REORIA Halter Neck Crop Top
- 33% off the THE GYM PEOPLE Women’s Sports Bra Top
Check out more Prime Day casual top deals here!
Dressy Tops
- 20% off the Verdusa Women’s Criss Cross Backless Top
- 20% off the CHYRII Women’s One Shoulder Ruched Crop Top
- 16% off the EFAN Women’s Cut Out Twist Knot Front Tube Top
- 20% off the ZAFUL Women’s Criss Cross Strappy Halter Top
- 16% off the BAIGRAM Women’s Sweetheart Neck Cami
Check out more Prime Day dressy top deals here!
Pants and Denim
- 40% off GRAPENT Women’s Casual High Waisted Mom Jeans
- 20% off KUNMI Women’s Ripped Boyfriend Slim Fit Jeans
- 40% off Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
- 27% off GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants
- 20% off NIMIN High Waisted Work Pants
- 17% off Kocowoo Wide Leg Palazzo Pants
- 20% off Himosyber Wide Leg Cotton Linen Pants
Check out more Prime Day pants deals here!
