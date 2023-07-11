Cancel OK
15 Women’s Fashion Prime Day Deals — 50% Off or More

Woman-With-Shopping-Bags-Stock-Photo
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to give yourself a wardrobe refresh without breaking the bank! As a Prime member, you have an amazing array of fashion steals to explore, and your new duds will likely be shipped out at lightning-fast speeds.

The only issue you may have while shopping is narrowing down your options — so we did the legwork for you! Below, you’ll find 15 of our must-have items, which are all 50% off or more. We selected a slew of staple pieces, some accessories and a few fun fashion picks to cover the bases for the summer season. Read on to peep our fave finds — and remember, act fast. The hottest Prime picks usually sell out!

BRABIC Bodysuit Shapewear

BRABIC Bodysuit Shapewear for Women Tummy Control Panties Seamless Sleeveless Tops V-Neck Camisole Jumpsuit (Beige, Medium/Large)
BRABIC
Originally $40On Sale: $20You Save 50%
Coutgo Women's Pointed Toe Pumps

Coutgo Women's Pointed Toe Pumps Slip on Elegant Wedding Pumps Kitten Heel Dress Shoes with Square Buckle
Coutgo
Originally $77On Sale: $29You Save 62%
Ekouaer Women's Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts

Ekouaer Womens Waffle Knit Long Sleeve Top and Shorts Loungewear Thick Pajama Set, A-rose Red, Small
Ekouaer
Originally $46On Sale: $23You Save 50%
EXLURA Women's Spaghetti Strap Pleated Short Jumpsuit

EXLURA Womens Spaghetti Strap Pleated Short Jumpsuit Sleeveless Flowy Playsuit Rompers Light Green
EXLURA
Originally $69On Sale: $28You Save 59%
GRACE KARIN Work Pants

GRACE KARIN Work Pants for Women Ruffle Waist Shirred Detail Cropped Pants Blue M
GRACE KARIN
Originally $49On Sale: $22You Save 55%
Hotouch Women's Shawl Neck Sweater

Hotouch Womens Shawl Neck Sweater Hollow Out Knit Cardigan Long Sleeve Tassel Kimonos Blue, Large
Hotouch
Originally $33On Sale: $17You Save 48%
La Blanca Women's Island Goddess Shirred One Shoulder Swimsuit

La Blanca Womens Blanca Women's Swimsuit, Black, Women s Island Goddess Shirred One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Black 8, Black, 8 US
La Blanca
Originally $114On Sale: $42You Save 63%
Sarin Mathews Women Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress

Sarin Mathews Women Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress Black M
Sarin Mathews
Originally $49On Sale: $23You Save 53%
SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses

SOJOS Retro Square Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Womens Mens 70s Vintage Double Bridge Sun Glasses SJ2174, Caramel Tortoise/Gradient Grey
SOJOS
Originally $27On Sale: $12You Save 56%
SWOMOG Women's Silk Satin Pajamas Set

SWOMOG Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-Piece Pj Sets Sleepwear Loungewear Button-Down Pj Sets Lavender
SWOMOG
Originally $46On Sale: $21You Save 54%
The Sak Women's Iris Crossbody

The Sak Womens Iris Crossbody in Leather Casual Purse With Adjustable Strap Zipper Pockets, Black, One Size US
The Sak
Originally $129On Sale: $51You Save 60%
Vince Women's Maggie Booties

Vince Womens Women's Maggie Booties Ankle Boot, Tan Suede, 9
Vince Womens
Originally $350On Sale: $145You Save 59%
Vintage America Blues Women's Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jeans

Gloria Vanderbilt womens Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jeans, Scottsdale Wash, 16W
Vintage America Blues
Originally $36On Sale: $14You Save 61%
Wolddress Women's Casual Sleeveless Sundress

Wolddress Womens 2023 Casual Sleeveless Sundress Plus Size Loose Plain Long Summer Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets Gradient Pink Purple 2X
Wolddress
Originally $60On Sale: $18You Save 70%
Zeagoo Puff Sleeve Chiffon Pom Pom Top

Zeagoo Women Spring Tops Dressy Casual Puff Sleeve Shirt Blouse Lace Chiffon Pom Poms Shirts Dusty Pink M
Zeagoo
Originally $29On Sale: $14You Save 52%
