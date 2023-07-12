Cancel OK
25 Major Sandal and Slipper Deals to Score for Prime Day

During Amazon Prime Day, it’s crucial to shop smart. Staples are the name of the game, so sandals and slippers are at the top of the list. You can wear sandal styles now, and stock up on slippers to start rocking once the summer season ends. With that in mind, we decided to combine each type of fabulous footwear into one primary deals list!

We covered your the basic categories: cozy slippers, easy slip-on slides, casual daytime sandals and going-out sandals to nail all of your essential footwear needs. When we say that we found some incredible steals, we’re not joking around — some styles are up to 79% off! Curious about our finds? Scroll on to check out our top picks!

Slippers

Ankis Women's Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
Ankis Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers Amazon

Slides

VINOBOW Cloud Slippers
VINOBOW Cloud Slippers Amazon

Casual Sandals

The Drop Women's Matilda Braided Strap Espadrille
The Drop Women’s Matilda Braided Strap Espadrille Amazon

Heeled Sandals

Dolce Vita Women's Paily Heeled Sandal
Dolce Vita Women’s Paily Heeled Sandal Amazon

