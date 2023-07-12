Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
During Amazon Prime Day, it’s crucial to shop smart. Staples are the name of the game, so sandals and slippers are at the top of the list. You can wear sandal styles now, and stock up on slippers to start rocking once the summer season ends. With that in mind, we decided to combine each type of fabulous footwear into one primary deals list!
We covered your the basic categories: cozy slippers, easy slip-on slides, casual daytime sandals and going-out sandals to nail all of your essential footwear needs. When we say that we found some incredible steals, we’re not joking around — some styles are up to 79% off! Curious about our finds? Scroll on to check out our top picks!
Slippers
- 27% off on Snug Leaves Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
- 20% off on COFACE Fluffy Faux Fur Women’s Slippers
- 20% off on Parlovable Women’s Flip Flop Slippers
- 36% off on Ankis Women’s Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers
- 27% off on Amazon Essentials Women’s Warm Cushioned Slippers
- 52% off on Comwarm Women’s Cross Band Fuzzy Slippers
Slides
- 20% off on The Drop Women’s ISSI Quilted Flatform Sporty Sandal
- 20% off on VINOBOW Cloud Slippers
- 20% off on Roxy Slippy Jess Slides
- 35% off on Crocs Women’s Splash Slides Sandal
- 40% off on adidas Unisex-Adult Adissage Slides Sandal
- 49% off on Joomra Pillow Slipper Slides
Casual Sandals
- 50% off on Vince Camuto Women’s Cooliann Toe Ring Sandal Flat
- 30% off on Athlefit Women’s Braided Low Block Heel Sandals
- 20% off on The Drop Women’s Matilda Braided Strap Espadrille
- 35% off on Steve Madden Women’s Donddi Sandal
- 49% off on SANDALUP Tie Up Ankle Strap Flat Sandals
- 47% off on DREAM PAIRS Women’s Square Toe Braided Strap Sandals
Heeled Sandals
- 70% off on Sam Edelman Women’s Oaklie Heeled Sandal
- 42% off on Steve Madden Womens Snazzy Faux Leather Mule Kitten Heels
- 24% off on DREAM PAIRS Strappy Kitten Heels
- 71% off on Dolce Vita Women’s Paily Heeled Sandal
- 79% off on Franco Sarto Women’s Rebel Sandal
- 30% off on The Drop Women’s Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
- 32% off on mysoft Women’s Platform Heel Sandals
