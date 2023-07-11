Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Prime Day is officially back (check out our live updates here)! This highly-anticipated sale is better than ever, and as excited as shoppers are to score serious steals, it can be an overwhelming experience. With all of these savings, how are we supposed to narrow down our shopping lists?
A great place to start? The bestselling products that reviewers can’t get enough of! With that in mind, we’ve rounded up 24 of the top picks you need to check out ASAP. Many of these items rarely go on sale, so they’re bound to get scooped up fast. Discover these deals and get to shopping below!
LEVOIT Air Purifier
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
The Drop Women's Monika Sandal
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Origin Cordless Vacuum
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer Blazer
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Shark AV2610WA AI Ultra 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote
Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!