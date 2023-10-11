Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter is coming! And in order to prep for hibernation season, we need to make sure our health is in tip-top shape. We’re always prone to catching a cold and feeling under the weather once temperatures drop.

Since today is the last day of Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon, make sure you take advantage of all the sensational savings before it’s too late! We tracked down the best health and wellness deals for winter so the cold won’t bother you anyway.

Best Prime Day Immune Support Deals

These immune support gummies are the no. 1 bestseller in elderberry herbal supplements on Amazon! Infused with vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, these gummies taste delicious and keep you healthy.

Best Prime Day Cold & Flu Deals

Sick of feeling sick all winter? Try this Tylenol pain and fever reliever! This severe cold and flu medicine also improves the following symptoms: headache, sore throat, nasal congestion and cough. Check out other remedies below!

Best Prime Day Sore Throat Tea Deals

Soothe your throat with this Sleepytime Throat Tamer tea! Formulated with licorice root, slippery elm bark, chamomile and mint, this no. 1 bestselling tea coats your throat. Shoppers say this is the “best tasting tea on the market”!

Best Prime Day Vitamin C Deals

I’m addicted to these Airborne Vitamin C Gummies! Made with assorted fruit flavors, these immune support gummies taste like candy. A great way to encourage your kids to get their daily dose of vitamin C!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Hours Left! The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals to Buy Before It's Over Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Day two! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been a blast, and we still have time to pick up everything we may have missed yesterday. There are also deals available today and today only! Of course, we’re not letting […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Weight Loss Deals — Up to 50% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Wish you could turn back time and shop Amazon Prime Day 2023 again? No need! The two-day shopping event is coming […]

Related: 5 Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Diets, Detoxes and Cleanses Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The year is coming to an end, but it’s not too late to hit your weight loss goals! With the holidays approaching, we know we’re going to be tempted to eat all the sweet treats. Maintain a healthy […]