Winter is coming! And in order to prep for hibernation season, we need to make sure our health is in tip-top shape. We’re always prone to catching a cold and feeling under the weather once temperatures drop.
Since today is the last day of Prime Big Deal Days at Amazon, make sure you take advantage of all the sensational savings before it’s too late! We tracked down the best health and wellness deals for winter so the cold won’t bother you anyway.
Best Prime Day Immune Support Deals
These immune support gummies are the no. 1 bestseller in elderberry herbal supplements on Amazon! Infused with vitamins C and D, as well as zinc, these gummies taste delicious and keep you healthy.
- Nature’s Way Elderberry Gummies, With Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc — originally $21, now just $12!
- Propolis Throat Spray by Beekeeper’s Naturals — originally $14, now just $10!
- MaryRuth’s Respiratory Health Herbal Supplement Extract — originally $26, now just $17!
- Nuun Hydration Immunity Electrolyte Tablets — originally $15, now just $11!
Best Prime Day Cold & Flu Deals
Sick of feeling sick all winter? Try this Tylenol pain and fever reliever! This severe cold and flu medicine also improves the following symptoms: headache, sore throat, nasal congestion and cough. Check out other remedies below!
- Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe Medicine Caplets — originally $11, now just $7!
- Alka-Seltzer Plus Severe Cold & Cough Medicine — originally $19, now just $15!
- Coricidin HBP Maximum Strength Cold & Flu Day & Night — originally $20, now just $14!
- Nature’s Way Umcka Cold & Flu Homeopathic Chewable Tablets — originally $19, now just $11!
Best Prime Day Sore Throat Tea Deals
Soothe your throat with this Sleepytime Throat Tamer tea! Formulated with licorice root, slippery elm bark, chamomile and mint, this no. 1 bestselling tea coats your throat. Shoppers say this is the “best tasting tea on the market”!
- Celestial Seasonings Wellness Tea Sleepytime Throat Tamer — originally $27, now just $23!
- Immunity Tea For Colds and Sore Throat with Elderberry, Echinacea — originally $19, now just $16!
- Mulein Tea Bags for Respiratory Support — originally $15, now just $12!
- Twinings Pure Peppermint Tea — originally $20, now just $16!
Best Prime Day Vitamin C Deals
I’m addicted to these Airborne Vitamin C Gummies! Made with assorted fruit flavors, these immune support gummies taste like candy. A great way to encourage your kids to get their daily dose of vitamin C!
- Airborne Vitamin C Gummies (Pack of 2) — originally $35, now just $26!
- MaryRuth’s Vitamin C Liquid Drops — originally $28, now just $17!
- Garden of Life Vitamin C Spray — originally $13, now just $7!
- Liquid I.V. Vitamin C Electrolyte Drink Mixes — originally $25, now just $18!
