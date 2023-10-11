Your account
5 Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals on Diets, Detoxes and Cleanses

By
diets, detoxes and cleanses for Amazon Prime Day
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The year is coming to an end, but it’s not too late to hit your weight loss goals! With the holidays approaching, we know we’re going to be tempted to eat all the sweet treats. Maintain a healthy diet with detoxes and cleanses! And since it’s Prime Deal Days at Amazon, you can score these wellness regimens on sale for two days only.

We rounded up the best diet, detox and cleanse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023! Take charge of your health journey with these supplements that help curb your appetite and tone your tummy.

Hum Nutrition Liver Detox and Repair Support Supplement

HUM Wing Man - Liver Detox and Repair Support Supplement with Milk Thistle, Dandelion & Artichoke Leaf Extract - Helps Flush Liver of Toxins - Liver Cleanse Supplement (60 Vegan Capsules)
HUM
Part liver detox and part beauty supplement, Hum Wing Man helps flush out toxins and reduce dark circles around your eyes. Support healthy liver function with these vegan capsules!
Was $26On Sale: $17You Save 35%
See It!

Belly Fat Burner for Women

Belly Fat Burner for Women - Lose Stomach Fat, Reduce Bloating, & Avoid Hormonal Weight Gain - Supports Menopause, PMS, & other Hormone Balance Issues - Keto Diet Safe Weight Loss Supplement - 90 Ct
UNALTERED
Slim down your stomach with these Belly Fat Burner supplements! These weight loss pills also minimize bloating.
Was $30On Sale: $23You Save 23%
See It!

Detox Tea for Bloated Belly & Digestion

Detox Tea for Bloated Belly & Digestion | Loose Leaf Herbal Tea | Body and Colon Cleanse with Milk Thistle, Burdock Root, Senna Leaf | Digestive & Flat Tummy Tea | Natural Laxative
Hey Girl Tea
We’re here to spill the tea: this detox tea can help with gut health, digestion, bloating and IBS. Made with natural herbs, this laxative tea improves your metabolism and controls hunger without upsetting your stomach.
Was $28On Sale: $20You Save 29%
See It!

Renew Life Cleanse Smart 30-Day Program

Renew Life Cleanse Smart Advanced Total Body Program, 2-Part Detox Cleanse Promotes Digestive Regularity and Supports Waste Elimination, Herbal Blend with Magnesium, Soy and gluten-free, 120 Count
Renew Life
This two-part detox cleanse protects the liver and promotes digestive health. Formulated with herbs, extracts and magnesium, these daily capsules combat constipation and aid in regularity.
Was $32On Sale: $22You Save 31%
See It!

Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules

Apple Cider Vinegar Capsules | 2400mg | 150 Count | Non-GMO, Gluten Free Supplement | by Horbaach
Horbäach
Shoppers say that these apple cider vinegar gummies help suppress your appetite. One customer declared, ‘This works 100%. I’e lost 13 pounds in 2 weeks.’
Was $15On Sale: $10You Save 33%
See It!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:

Getty

amazon-prime-day-shopping-expert-picks

Amazon

More Stories