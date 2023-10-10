Your account
15 Best Gifts for Women This Amazon Prime Day — Up to 70% Off!

By
Getty
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day round two is here! Though we’ve already gotten a Prime Day twofer earlier this year in July, Amazon has added on an additional two days of Prime Day Deals goodness, at the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gifting list. Instead of scrambling at the last minute to check off your “Nice List” on Black Friday and beyond, wouldn’t it feel great to have a big chunk of your buying already done before we even hit November?

If you’re looking to shop smart for the holiday season — and need some ideas for gifting the special ladies in your life — we’ve got you covered! We hunted down 15 of the best gift options on super-sale right now sure to thrill any gal on your holiday list, including big-name earbuds, viral beauty essentials, cozy loungewear and so much more. Stock up now and save big!

Mario Badescu Facial Spray, $5 (was $7)

Amazon
Amazon

This refreshing hydrating mist is the perfect stocking stuffer for the lady who deserves a little more TLC in her life. Herbal extracts, aloe and rosewater provide a pleasant pick-me-up in every spritz.

Was $7On Sale: $5You Save 29%
See it!

Swarovski Emily Tennis Bracelet

Amazon
Amazon

A quality tennis bracelet is a classic gift, and this gorgeous version from Swarovski provides diamond sparkle at a much more reasonable price — without sacrificing any bling. This piece features a delicate strand of bezel-set clear crystals on a rhodium-plated bracelet for a dainty, minimalistic look.

Was $125On Sale: $85You Save 32%
See it!

Sojos Round Sunglasses

sunglasses
Amazon

I can personally vouch for the quality of Sojos sunglasses — I swear I must have five different pairs laying around the house. That’s because they come in all different colors and styles to suit pretty much any outfit… though, of course, the tortoiseshell combinations will always be timeless.

Was $27On Sale: $13You Save 52%
See it!

Yanibest Women’s Satin-Lined Knit Beanie

Amazon
Amazon

A cozy beanie is a great gift for the chillier months, but can also make hair a little flat and lifeless with extended wear. The satin lining of this stylish beanie helps protect hair and cut down frizz, absorbing less moisture from the air and causing less friction than cotton or other materials.

Was $29On Sale: $13You Save 55%
See it!

Circadian Optics UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp

Amazon
Amazon

Some of Us are already feeling bummed by the shorter days and longer nights. Combat the SADs with this UV-free sunlight lamp, which will bring a smile to anyone’s face with a burst of (artificial) sunshine.

Was $71On Sale: $47You Save 34%
See it!

TheraICE Migraine Headache Relief Cap

Amazon
Amazon

Perhaps you’ve caused the women in your life a couple of headaches over the years? I know I have. To repay them for all their care, gift them a headache relief cap, sure to help ease any migraine with the goodness of cold therapy.

Was $50On Sale: $22You Save 56%
See it!

Yankee Candle “Christmas Cookie” Scented Classic 22-oz. Large Jar Candle

Amazon
Amazon

This fragrance from Yankee Candle is an absolute holiday classic. If the scent of Christmas cookies brings back memories of happy festivities gone by, grab this candle now at a stellar 44% off.

Was $31On Sale: $17You Save 45%
See it!

Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop

Amazon
Amazon

Sometimes the ladies in our lives don’t think of upgrading their own essentials as needed — so that’s where we come in! This incredibly highly-rated PC laptop comes with Windows 11 and just about anything you’d need for work and play, and at nearly 25% off, it’s a steal for Prime Day.

Was $330On Sale: $250You Save 24%
See it!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Amazon
Amazon

Laneige’s social media-famous lip sleeping masks are just the ticket for chapped or sensitive lips, especially in the winter months. The mask also comes in a variety of scrumptious flavors, like Vanilla, Gummy Bear and Caramel Apple.

Was $24On Sale: $17You Save 29%
See it!

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Amazon
Amazon

Giving a little indoor seed garden is a thoughtful gift for any home cook, and at 70% off right now, you almost can’t afford not to pick one up as a little holiday treat for someone you love.

Was $165On Sale: $50You Save 70%
See it!

Colleen Hoover 3-Book Boxed Set

Amazon
Amazon

Colleen Hoover is the biggest author on BookTok right now, so this 3-pack will be a good introduction for anyone looking to get into her work. The trio includes Hoover’s bestselling novels Reminders of HimLayla and Regretting You, along with an exclusive box and sticker sheet.

Was $27On Sale: $19You Save 30%
See it!

Ekouaer Tie Dye 2-Piece Pajamas Set

Amazon

Comfy pajamas and loungewear are always a great gift for the person who seems like they might have everything. This stylish top-and-bottom set comes in all different tie-dye and patterned varieties, though we’re particularly partial to Black Sky.

Was $33On Sale: $19You Save 42%
See it!

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Amazon
Amazon

Every mother loves a good tablet! Whether she’s an app gamer, video-watcher or reader, the Amazon Fire HD 10 will have her covered — all for a strong markdown of 50% off.

Was $150On Sale: $75You Save 50%
See it!

Beats Studio Buds, $90 (was $150)

Amazon
Amazon

Last, but certainly not least, sometimes our loved ones just need to block out the world for a bit to enjoy their music, podcasts, audiobooks… all that good stuff. These Beats Studio Buds are completely wireless, will cancel out noise like nobody’s business and include a built-in microphone for answering calls.

Was $150On Sale: $90You Save 40%
See it!

WantGor Corduroy Tote Bag

Amazon
Amazon

For the woman who seems to always be prepared no matter what the day’s events bring, a trusty tote bag is the perfect gift. This cute corduroy tote comes in a variety of colors, all on sale for under $10 thanks to Prime Day!

Was $18On Sale: $8You Save 56%
See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Prime Day deals here!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

