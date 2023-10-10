Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Amazon Prime Day round two is here! Though we’ve already gotten a Prime Day twofer earlier this year in July, Amazon has added on an additional two days of Prime Day Deals goodness, at the perfect time to start tackling your holiday gifting list. Instead of scrambling at the last minute to check off your “Nice List” on Black Friday and beyond, wouldn’t it feel great to have a big chunk of your buying already done before we even hit November?

If you’re looking to shop smart for the holiday season — and need some ideas for gifting the special ladies in your life — we’ve got you covered! We hunted down 15 of the best gift options on super-sale right now sure to thrill any gal on your holiday list, including big-name earbuds, viral beauty essentials, cozy loungewear and so much more. Stock up now and save big!

This refreshing hydrating mist is the perfect stocking stuffer for the lady who deserves a little more TLC in her life. Herbal extracts, aloe and rosewater provide a pleasant pick-me-up in every spritz.

Was $7 On Sale: $5 You Save 29% See it!

A quality tennis bracelet is a classic gift, and this gorgeous version from Swarovski provides diamond sparkle at a much more reasonable price — without sacrificing any bling. This piece features a delicate strand of bezel-set clear crystals on a rhodium-plated bracelet for a dainty, minimalistic look.

Was $125 On Sale: $85 You Save 32% See it!

I can personally vouch for the quality of Sojos sunglasses — I swear I must have five different pairs laying around the house. That’s because they come in all different colors and styles to suit pretty much any outfit… though, of course, the tortoiseshell combinations will always be timeless.

Was $27 On Sale: $13 You Save 52% See it!

A cozy beanie is a great gift for the chillier months, but can also make hair a little flat and lifeless with extended wear. The satin lining of this stylish beanie helps protect hair and cut down frizz, absorbing less moisture from the air and causing less friction than cotton or other materials.

Was $29 On Sale: $13 You Save 55% See it!

Some of Us are already feeling bummed by the shorter days and longer nights. Combat the SADs with this UV-free sunlight lamp, which will bring a smile to anyone’s face with a burst of (artificial) sunshine.

Was $71 On Sale: $47 You Save 34% See it!

Perhaps you’ve caused the women in your life a couple of headaches over the years? I know I have. To repay them for all their care, gift them a headache relief cap, sure to help ease any migraine with the goodness of cold therapy.

Was $50 On Sale: $22 You Save 56% See it!

This fragrance from Yankee Candle is an absolute holiday classic. If the scent of Christmas cookies brings back memories of happy festivities gone by, grab this candle now at a stellar 44% off.

Was $31 On Sale: $17 You Save 45% See it!

Sometimes the ladies in our lives don’t think of upgrading their own essentials as needed — so that’s where we come in! This incredibly highly-rated PC laptop comes with Windows 11 and just about anything you’d need for work and play, and at nearly 25% off, it’s a steal for Prime Day.

Was $330 On Sale: $250 You Save 24% See it!

Laneige’s social media-famous lip sleeping masks are just the ticket for chapped or sensitive lips, especially in the winter months. The mask also comes in a variety of scrumptious flavors, like Vanilla, Gummy Bear and Caramel Apple.

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See it!

Giving a little indoor seed garden is a thoughtful gift for any home cook, and at 70% off right now, you almost can’t afford not to pick one up as a little holiday treat for someone you love.

Was $165 On Sale: $50 You Save 70% See it!

Colleen Hoover is the biggest author on BookTok right now, so this 3-pack will be a good introduction for anyone looking to get into her work. The trio includes Hoover’s bestselling novels Reminders of Him, Layla and Regretting You, along with an exclusive box and sticker sheet.

Was $27 On Sale: $19 You Save 30% See it!

Comfy pajamas and loungewear are always a great gift for the person who seems like they might have everything. This stylish top-and-bottom set comes in all different tie-dye and patterned varieties, though we’re particularly partial to Black Sky.

Was $33 On Sale: $19 You Save 42% See it!

Every mother loves a good tablet! Whether she’s an app gamer, video-watcher or reader, the Amazon Fire HD 10 will have her covered — all for a strong markdown of 50% off.

Was $150 On Sale: $75 You Save 50% See it!

Last, but certainly not least, sometimes our loved ones just need to block out the world for a bit to enjoy their music, podcasts, audiobooks… all that good stuff. These Beats Studio Buds are completely wireless, will cancel out noise like nobody’s business and include a built-in microphone for answering calls.

Was $150 On Sale: $90 You Save 40% See it!

For the woman who seems to always be prepared no matter what the day’s events bring, a trusty tote bag is the perfect gift. This cute corduroy tote comes in a variety of colors, all on sale for under $10 thanks to Prime Day!

Was $18 On Sale: $8 You Save 56% See it!

