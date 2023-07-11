Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Amazon Prime Day

25 Best Prime Day Deals to Beat the Heat

By
summer fan Amazon Prime Day
Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While temperatures are rising outside, prices are dropping over on Amazon! Prime Day is the ultimate summer savings event (see our live deal feed here!). For two days only, you can browse bargains from a wide range of departments. But since it’s been sweltering lately, we’re focused on discounts that will help Us beat the heat!

From fans to face masks, these popular products will keep you cool during the summer and beyond. We divided up the deals by category below. Make sure you shop ASAP before these limited-time bargains sell out!

Fans

tower fan
Amazon

Check out more Prime Day fan deals here!

AC Units

AC unit
Amazon

Check out more Prime Day AC unit deals here!

Cooling Sleepwear

satin pajama set
Amazon

Check out more Prime Day cooling sleepwear deals here!

Cooling Bedding

cooling bedsheets
Amazon

Check out more Prime Day cooling bedding deals here!

Cooling Beauty

ice roller
Amazon

Check out more Prime Day cooling beauty deals here!

Not done shopping? Check out more Amazon Prime Day picks below:

amazon-prime-day-2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The Very Best Deals So Far

Read article
amazon-prime-day-deals-50-percent-off-or-more

50 of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals — 50% Off or More

Read article
Prime-Day-Stock-Photo

35 Comfiest Prime Day Clothing Deals for Every Occasion

Read article

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!