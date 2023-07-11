Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
While temperatures are rising outside, prices are dropping over on Amazon! Prime Day is the ultimate summer savings event (see our live deal feed here!). For two days only, you can browse bargains from a wide range of departments. But since it’s been sweltering lately, we’re focused on discounts that will help Us beat the heat!
From fans to face masks, these popular products will keep you cool during the summer and beyond. We divided up the deals by category below. Make sure you shop ASAP before these limited-time bargains sell out!
Fans
- 40% off the KopBeau Oscillating Tower Fan
- 39% off the Asnug Rechargeable Neck Fan
- 32% off the Koonie Clip Desk Fan
- 53% off the VASG Portable Stroller Fan
- 27% off the Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan
Check out more Prime Day fan deals here!
AC Units
- 36% off the VAGKRI Portable Air Conditioner
- 29% off the Black and Decker Portable Air Conditioner
- 21% off the Joy Pebble Portable Air Conditioner
- 21% off the LG Window Air Conditioner
- 15% off the GE Window Air Conditioner
Check out more Prime Day AC unit deals here!
Cooling Sleepwear
- 42% off the Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set
- 52% off the Hue Temptech Pajama Pants
- 56% off the Ekouaer Short-Sleeve Button-Down Pajama Set
- 28% off the Avidlove Short-Sleeve Pajama Set
- 43% off the Ekouaer Sleeveless Nightgown
Check out more Prime Day cooling sleepwear deals here!
Cooling Bedding
- 37% off the Mellanni Cooling Bedsheets
- 51% off the Whitney Home Textile Silky Bamboo Bedsheets
- 46% off the Sleep Zone Reversible Cooling Comforter
- 51% off the LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Bedsheets
- 36% off the Elegear Cooling Blanket
Check out more Prime Day cooling bedding deals here!
Cooling Beauty
- 55% off the Huefull Ice Roller
- 49% off the IMEASY Ice Roller
- 53% off the Baimei Ice Roller and Gua Sha
- 49% off the ZNOCUETOD Face Mask Ice Pack
- 43% off the Prime Fitness Ice Globes
Check out more Prime Day cooling beauty deals here!
Not done shopping? Check out more Amazon Prime Day picks below:
