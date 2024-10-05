Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Here at Us, we’re shopping writers with years of experience covering Amazon Prime Day. But this year’s chic fashion sales are proof that we always need to stay on our toes because Amazon’s mark down bigger and better than before. To say the least, we were shocked when we saw these 17 rich-looking pieces on sale ahead of Prime Day — and they go up to 67% off.

Whether you’re looking for a sleek new pair of loafers to wear with all of your fall ‘fits or a swanky new bag to elevate them, Amazon marked down a deal for you! They even marked down one of their best-selling pairs of jeans and a chic moto jacket too. Ready to score some fashion deals? Keep scrolling to shop our lineup of rich-looking fashion pieces — all on sale ahead of Prime Day.

17 Rich-Looking Fashion Pieces Shockingly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day

The Chicest of Shoes

1. Cozy Weather Boots: These suede platform ankle boots look so similar to a much more expensive pair and are an Amazon best-seller!

2. Luxe Loafers: Wear these chic Cara loafers from Toms with everything from jeans, to mini skirts, trousers and more this fall season!

3. The Best Boots: A classic fall closet staple, everyone needs a pair of black knee high boots like this style!

4. Cute Clogs: We’re so pumped it’s finally cozy clog season and we love this suede style that has a comfortable cork footbed!

Unbelievably Stylish Bags

5. Sweet, Sweet Suede: This suede shopper bag looks exactly like a much more expensive designer style that we see celebrities wearing!

6. Designer-Lookalike: People will never know the difference between this woven leather handbag and its designer lookalike!

7. It’s Giving Expensive: With its leather outer, chain straps and structured design, this quilted bag looks way more costly than it is!

8. Screams Sophisticated: Amazon shoppers can’t stop buying this oversized tote bag for its sophisticated structured design, large size and thick handle!

Timeless and Trendy Tops

9. Transitional and Timeless: With its short sleeve design, knit fabric and relaxed fit, this puff sleeve sweater top makes the perfect transitional weather piece!

10. Knitted Perfection: Wear this cap sleeve knitted top with a mini skirt on warm days and jeans and plaid shacket on cool ones!

11. An Everyday Sweater: This oversized turtleneck sweater has a classic design that makes it perfect everyday fall style!

The Perfect Jeans and Pants

12. Slightly Slimming: A best-seller on Amazon, we love the way these tapered jeans have a body-slimming silhouette!

13. Yes to Yoga Pants: One thing we could always use another pair of is a quality pair of yoga pants for workouts, errand running, coffee dates and more!

14. Trendy Trousers: An absolute necessity for fall work outfits are a chic pair of trousers like this tailored style!

Cute Cardigans and Coats

15. A Classic Cardigan: Right now you can score this expensive-looking classic cardigan for 30% off!

16. Edgy-Chic: We love the way this moto jacket brings your look edgy-chic vibes with its large label design, cropped length and suede fabric!

17. Perfectly Polished: Look sophisticated and refined in this sleek and simple jacket that has a double lapel design, two front pockets and a long length!