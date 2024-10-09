Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With Halloween now days away, we couldn’t leave Amazon Prime Big Deal Days without highlighting their sales on home decor, costumes and even candy! This will likely be the last (and only) time to save on both cute and spooky essentials for the holiday, so our advice is to act fast! The deals will only run through October 9 — and ordering them now will get them to your doorstep just in time for the festivities!

Prep your house for Halloween gatherings, trick-or-treaters and just for your own fun with our lineup of cute halloween decor below, including a Staub pumpkin candy jar and a pre-lit pumpkin! Then ensure your Halloween party costumes are ready to go whether you’re wanting a style for yourself or for the whole family. Finally, get the candy that you and the kids will actually want — and get it on sale below!

Darling and Devilish Decor

1. Candy Jar Cuteness: A major Prime Day deal, you can now score this cute Staub pumpkin jar for 56% off!

2. Halloween Bakeware: This skull Nordic Ware cakelet pan will have your treats looking spooky on the outside but tasting sweet on the inside!

3. Pre-lit Halloween Pumpkins: This pre-lit pumpkin would look so cute lighting up both your porch and your living room — get it for 50% off!

4. Black Cat Vibes: Bring some black cat energy to your yard with this black cat inflatable yard decoration that’s now 33% off!

5. Peel and Stick: Make Halloween decorating simple with this peel and stick wall decal that easily comes on and off!

Creepy and Cute Costumes

6. A Hershey’s Kiss! Instead of eating the candy this Halloween, turn yourself into a Hershey’s Kiss with this inflatable costume!

7. For Dad: Turn dad or a significant other into a mummy this Halloween with this mummified jumpsuit that’s now 38% off!

8. Gothic Girl: Go gothic this year with this black dress costume that features a floor length, plunging neck and flowy sleeves!

9. A Matching Set: Get a pumpkin matching pajama set for the littles in your life that’s also perfect to take Halloween photos in!

10. Loves a Lobster: Stay cute and cozy this year in this red Lobster costume that’s made of a soft polyester fabric and onesie design!

Scrumptious Candies and Treats

11. Sweet and Sour: A favorite of Amazon shoppers, this pack of Sour Patch Kids candy has been bought over 1,000 times in the last month and is now 15% off!

12. Amazon’s Choice: With the coveted Amazon’s choice badge, this pack of Ring and Push Pops is now 20% off!

13. For Chocolate Lovers: Got a chocolate craving? Snag a few of these Crunch Bars for yourself before handing them out to trick-or-treaters!

14. Trick or Treat! Make SweetTarts your new go-to trick-or-treat candy this year with this big pack that has an assortment of favorites from the brand!

15. Airhead Yumminess: Score this pack of 36 Airheads while they’re 29% off and just $6!