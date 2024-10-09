Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As you probably know by now, Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year is underway, and today is the last day to secure all the deals you need. From electronics to appliances to fashion to beauty products, Amazon has something for everyone — what’s more, if you want to get a jumpstart on buying all your gifts for the holidays, now is a great time to do it!

Related: Deal Alert: Here Are the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop ASAP — up to 80% Off! We enjoyed drinking pumpkin spice lattes, wearing fuzzy socks and shopping the first day of the two-day mega-sale too, but now’s when things get serious. Today is the last day of the Prime Big Deal Days event! And if you’re not familiar with the event, just know that it’s the fall version of Amazon Prime […]

Whether it’s Apple AirPods or hoodies, you should go ahead and load your cart now during the Prime Big Deals Day to get something for everyone for a steal! We rounded up 15 gifts to shop during the last Amazon Prime Big Deals Day — read on to see our picks!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

You save: 32% Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds Price: $169 $249 Description When it comes to listening to music, most prefer bluetooth earbuds because they're so easy and seamless. If you're an Apple buff, you'll love how interconnected AirPods are and how intuitive that can be. This pair comes with noise control and has the ability to provide personalized spatial audio preferences. Also, they're dust, sweat and water-resistant for a durable option that will become your new favorites! See it!

You save: 23% Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M3 Chip Price: $849 $1099 Description Calling all Apple lovers! If you're in the market for a new MacBook, now is the perfect time to snag one for a steal. We love this 2024 MacBook Air because it comes with Apple's new M3 technology for a smooth-running, cutting-edge laptop that can handle any task. It has breathtaking graphics and will help you stay connected within your own Apple ecosystem. See it!

You save: 32% Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Price: $170 $249 Description For the person who's constantly on the go, investing in an Apple Watch can help make sure you stay healthy and entertained. This one has an aluminum case that's durable, and it has GPS capabilities for an option that's as functional as it is stylish. You can use it to answer calls, listen to music, monitor your heart rate, send a text and much more! See it!

You save: 27% Breville Coffee Maker Price: $550 $750 Description For the coffee enthusiast, giving them the gift of a new machine will definitely get their hearts racing. This one from Breville is stainless steel and comes with an integrated grinder for easy brewing. Also, it has digital temperature control (PID) to deliver water at precisely the right temperature, ensuring optimal espresso extraction. It's the perfect gift! See it!

You save: 17% Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Price: $499 $600 Description If you have a hair-obsessed teen on your hands, this Dyson Airwrap multi-styler is great for them! It comes with six versatile attachments, and it's great for all hair types. It will help them tame those pesky flyaways, and it's a perfect all-in-one tool! See it!

You save: 35% Crest 3D Whitestrips Price: $30 $46 Description Over time, our teeth can lose their radiance and shine — but they don't have to! Give them the gift of a bright, white smile with the help fo these Crest 3D whitestrips! See it!

You save: 28% Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Price: $439 $608 Description For music lovers who want to have an engulfing, all-encompassing listening experience, the AirPods Max over-the-head headphones will become your new favorites! They have noise cancellation and a transparency mode for when you need to hear the world a little more. Also, these headphones provide up to 20 hours of listening power and come in ten eye-catching colors. See it!

You save: 30% Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation) Price: $350 $499 Description If you love the effectiveness of MacBook but want a slimmer style, try opting for an iPad. Known as the MacBook's younger sister, the iPad mini is a small, compact tech option that can do most of what your traditional MacBook Air can do! This option is very secure —thanks to its Touch ID construction — and it can hold up to 64GB of data. Also, it has an "all-day" battery life and comes in four fun colors. See it!

Related: Apple’s Best Noise-Cancelling Earbuds Are 32% Off for Amazon Prime Day Looking to buy a new pair of earbuds? You can’t go wrong with Apple’s lineup this Prime Day. Whether you want something modest like the reliable original Apple AirPods or status symbols like the large and in charge Apple AirPods Max, the brand has a little something for everyone – with tons of Apple deals […]

You save: 32% LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Price: $13 $19 Description Keeping your lips hydrated and moisturized doesn't have to be a chore. We love this Laneige lip glow balm because it uses shea and Murumuru seed oils for a moisture-packed option that's lightweight and comes in nine delicious smells! See it!

You save: 24% Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Price: $388 $508 Description When it comes to technology, it's always best to try to get relatively new products as soon as possible. If you want a new Apple Watch, you can get the Series 9 for 24% off now and save some money! It has all the features you love about an Apple watch (GPS technology, water resistance, Apple connectivity), but it has advanced health features that make it different from its counterparts. There's really nothing more to say except to add it to your cart! See it!

You save: 35% 2021 Apple iPad Price: $258 $398 Description If the iPad mini is too mini for you, you'll love the standard iPad. It has a bigger — 10.2 screen — and has an 8MP wide back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with Center Stage for maximum photography capabilities. Also, it comes in two chic colors and a 64GB and 256GB capacities. See it!

You save: 100% LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart 4K TV Price: $1 $2700 Description For the guy in your life who wants to upgrade his TV watching experience, this LG OLED TV will definitely make him excited this holiday season. It has 4K capabilities, and it's 65-inches — which is pretty big! Also, it has a "magic remote" and is AI-powered with Alexa built-in for maximum functionality. See it!

You save: 33% KitchenAid Value Bundle Artisan 5 Quart Stand Mixer Price: $320 $480 Description The holidays are all about baking and making some of the most delicious treats you have all year to eat. If the person you're shopping for is a baker, get them this five-quart KitchenAid set mixer that will help make their processes easier. It comes in four colors, and it's great for compact spaces. See it!

You save: -99,900% Peloton Bike+ Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike Price: $2000 $2 Description When it comes to getting in shape, working up the courage to do it outside of the house can be daunting. This Peloton bike is the perfect way to get in some cardio without having to leave your home on cold days. It comes with a 24-inch rotating touchscreen, and the bike also gives you the power to stream movies, music or your favorite peloton class while you burn some calories! See it!

You save: 43% Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Hoodie Price: $30 $53 Description Comfy, cozy! This hoodie checks off all the cold weather-approved boxes, and it's the perfectly slouchy gift to get the person you don't know what to buy! See it!