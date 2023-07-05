Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There’s no time like the present to get your hands on a new swimsuit! Even though we’re fairly far into the summer season, there are a slew of sales highlighting warm-weather swim styles now. Naturally, some of the best deals are available on Amazon just ahead of Prime Day mania.
Whether you’re looking for a bikini or a one-piece look, the swimwear options up for grabs are incredible — and the sale prices are even better. If you want to know which deals are heating up our carts, check them all out below!
Two-Piece Swimsuits
1. If you’re a fan of the high-waisted aesthetic, this stunning Eomenie two-piece will be right up your alley — originally $33, now $30!
2. We adore a classic triangle bikini, and this version from ZAFUL comes in every color and print imaginable — originally $37, now just $28!
3. The sportier vibes radiating from this simple ZINPRETTY swim set will be a hit for many summers to come — originally $49, now just $33!
4. When you want to go for a minimalist swim look, this bandeau set from MakeMeChic is the ideal choice — originally $34, now on sale for $30!
5. This ZAFUL bikini is another example of a perfect go-to swimsuit for keeping things simple and sleek — originally $33, now $28!
6. If you’ve ever worried about a bikini not fitting properly, shoppers say this set from Pink Queen is a solid pick — originally $31, now just $19!
7. For any shoppers out there who prefer a two-piece that’s more modest, this tankini and shorts set from Omichic is the way to go — originally $40, now $34!
8. The bottoms that come with this CUPSHE bikini are reversible, so you can switch up your look instantly — originally $40, now $33!
9. The ruffle details on the triangle top of this ZAFUL bikini make a chic statement — originally $31, now $35!
One-Piece Swimsuits
10. This CUPSHE swimsuit does color-blocking right to create a seriously slimming look — originally %40, now on sale for $30!
11. We’re obsessed with the keyhole cutout detail on this B2prity bathing suit — originally $35, now $31!
12. Reviewers say this RXRXCOCO halter bathing suit is one of the most flattering styles they own — originally $41, now just $29!
13. This monokini from Meyeeka will make you look like you’re wearing a bikini without showing as much skin — originally $50, now just $32!
14. The retro ’90s vibes on this zip-front Dixperfect bathing suit are too good to pass up on — originally $32, now $29!
15. Shoppers say this swimsuit from Eomenie has some of the best slimming features for a flattering fit — originally $40, now $36!
16. The deep-V, ruffle neckline and ruching on this stunning SOCIALA swimsuit give it a timeless appeal for virtually every body type — originally $36, now $26!
17. We can’t think of a better deal to score than the one currently available on this chic mesh one-piece from I2CRAZY — originally $28, but now just $16!
