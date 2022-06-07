See Why Shoppers Call This Striped Linen Look the ‘Perfect Summer Dress’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

June has just begun, and temperatures are already spiking! Once we step outside, we immediately melt into a puddle of perspiration. Our street style has basically boiled down to whatever won’t make Us sweat — at this rate, not sure how we’re going to survive the summer without blasting the AC non-stop! But we can’t stay indoors forever, especially not on a beautiful day when the sun is shining. If only there were a way to beat the heat in style so we could enjoy the warm weather in peace. Problem solved! We just found a fashion fix in the form of a breezy sundress.

Earn your stripes with this striped midi dress from Amazon! Featuring lightweight linen, this lovely look is an easy everyday outfit. The flutter cap sleeves add a feminine touch and even allow under-arm air flow (peace out, pit stains!). Whether you’re enjoying a summer picnic or backyard barbecue, this stunning sundress will keep you cool while looking chic. Shop this summer staple before it sells out!

Get the Miessial Women’s Striped Linen Ruffle Cap Sleeves Midi Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Miessial Women’s Striped Linen Ruffle Cap Sleeves Midi Dress is the wardrobe essential you never knew you needed — until now. It’s comfy, cute and classic. What more could you ask for? The combination of a striped pattern with linen fabric just feels effortlessly elegant, like you’re on your way to the farmer’s market or your Hamptons house.

One of our favorite features of this dreamy dress? Pockets! Added storage is always appreciated. And thanks to the smocked bodice, no bra required! You’ll get the support you need without the discomfort you dread. This striped design comes in blue, grey and white, but you can also choose from various other midi styles and shades.

Take it from these top-rated reviews: this ruffle sleeve dress is a summer smash! “This summer dress is a must-have!” one shopper declared. “I must have worn it at least once a week all summer long. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable, even on humid days. The pockets are ideal and the flutter cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter.” Another customer reported, “I got so many compliments on it, it’s so comfortable, the length is perfect, the fabric is forgivable/stretchy, it has pockets and the price point is great. Highly recommend even though I want to keep it my little secret!”

The secret’s out: this midi dress is magical! We suggest teaming this frock with white sneakers or sandals during the daytime and espadrilles for a night out. You can take this dress anywhere from brunch with your gals to vacation with your boo. Perfect for the 4th of July! Summer just got a whole lot hotter with this striped sundress from Amazon!

