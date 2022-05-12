Boho-Chic! This Open-Shoulder Shift Dress Is a Summer Standout

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Coachella may be over, but our preference for fun prints is here to stay! We totally understand the appeal of solid styles — they go with everything, so you can mix and match. But we’re drawn to bold patterns that stand out in a crowd. When was the last time you were complimented on a plain piece? Exactly. With summer only a month away, ditch your basic LBDs in favor of a boho look instead!

This season, switch it up by playing around with prints. If you’re looking to make the ultimate fashion statement, then try this colorful dress from Amazon! The exposed shoulders add a flirty touch, and the relaxed fit is breezy for the warm weather ahead. In fact, the entire aesthetic is effortlessly cool. This frock definitely has a VIP backstage pass to a music festival. Keep reading for more details about this summer stunner!

Get the Milumia Women’s Vintage Print Kimono Sleeve Geometric Tunic Boho Dress for just $30 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Milumia Women’s Vintage Print Kimono Sleeve Geometric Tunic Boho Dress is the best of both worlds — vintage yet modern, casual yet classy and roomy yet flattering. Finally, a style that isn’t skintight! We can’t wait to let this shift dress blow in the breeze on a hot summer day. Shoppers say that this mini is just the right length, short and sultry but long enough to cover any areas you’re not confident about.

Available in 20 different colors and patterns, this vibrant dress is one-of-a-kind! Whether you’re partial to the pink, yellow or green, you can absolutely find a shade that suits you. Other perks? The straps are adjustable for a flexible fit, and the open shoulders allow even more air flow. Bye-bye, sweaty skin! Hello, heat heaven! Oh, and did we mention that some of these styles are currently on sale? We can never pass up a great deal.

One shopper declared that this dress is “perfect for a hot day,” while another said that it’s the “perfect vacation dress.” Why not combine the two statements and take this frock on your next tropical trip? “This is super comfy and so cute!” another customer gushed. “This is my favorite piece of clothing!!”

This patterned piece was made to be worn with a strappy pair of sandals. You can style this shift dress with a rancher hat like the model and add a crossbody bag and layered jewelry for an ultra-boho look. Color Us impressed with this gorgeous geometric dress!

