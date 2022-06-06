This Comfy Maxi Dress Was Made for Summertime Picnic Dates

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As the summer weather starts heating up, we immediately start making plans for our favorite outdoor activities. While trips to the beach or pool are a must, we also want to make sure there are a few cute picnics on the calendar. After all, a picnic is an easy and affordable way to soak up the sunshine, whether you’re heading to the park with friends or a significant other.

That said, we can also dress casually for a picnic. Jeans and a trusty tee will always do the trick, but why would we opt for that when a dress like this one from BeachLunchLounge exists? This ensemble completely nails a carefree summer aesthetic, and we simply couldn’t resist!

BeachLunchLounge Women’s Alicia Maxi Dress

This maxi dress appears to be incredibly comfortable and perfectly lightweight for a hot summer day. It offers a fitted top which you can adjust by tying it in the back, plus a long tiered skirt that’s extra flowy. It definitely reminds Us of the nap dress look, which is arguably the most comfortable style anyone can wear in the sweltering heat. It’s breezy, looks cute and put-together — and will photograph well in any Instagram pics you may snap while out picnicking!

This specific dress comes in two fabulous prints. One is primarily pink and features a more geometric print, while the other uses blue hues to create a fun tropical floral vibe. Quite frankly, we adore both of these dresses and can’t pick a favorite! They both can complement tons of different skin tones and hair colors, so the choice is yours.

Other details we love about this dress include the square neckline, which is framed by straps and a subtle ruffle. All of the features come together to create a feminine and romantic dress that’s captivating Walmart shoppers. We’re obsessed with the look and can’t wait to wear it for any type of daytime summer event, whether it’s actually a day in the park or even a rooftop drinks date. The versatility is major, and if you have a vacation coming up, it will also serve as an elegant addition to your suitcase. At this price point, there’s no reason not to give it a shot. It looks far more expensive than it actually is, which is always a treat!

See it: Get the BeachLunchLounge Women’s Alicia Maxi Dress for just $26 at Walmart!

