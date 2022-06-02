Reviewers Fell in Love With This Dress the Second They Tried It On

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you ever experienced that illustrious and serendipitous feeling of finding the perfect dress right when you try it on? It’s pure bliss and total elation! When a frock fits right and you feel great in it, you can take on the world — and we need more dresses like that in our repertoire.

That’s precisely how shoppers say they felt when they ordered this boho maxi dress from TEMOFON, and we’re ready to get in on the action too. When we hear someone that has a “love at first sight” moment, how could we not want that for Us too?

Get the TEMOFON Women’s Floral Button Down Flowy Dress for $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 25, 2022, but are subject to change.



Here’s the scoop — this sleeveless dress features intricate boho prints that are simply swoon-worthy. It comes in a slew of different color palettes that are complementary with assorted types of florals throughout the fabric. The overall fit of this dress is loose and flowy, with the exception of the embedded elastic at the waist. This detail gives the dress a more classic feminine shape, which you can enhance by adding a belt!

Each dress also features the same V-neckline which shows off some cleavage, but in a more modest fashion. The only difference you’ll find with each of these dresses (apart from the colors) are the button details running down the front. They’re simply an accent, so select whichever suits your fancy. Shoppers say they love the “lightweight” feel of this dress, and claim the overall look makes them feel super confident. One thing to keep in mind is that this dress may run a bit small, so order a size up if you’re worried it may be too tight. But other than that, we don’t see any reason to not add this dress to our summer wardrobe lineup. Easy, breezy, boho!

