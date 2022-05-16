17 Trendy Nap Dresses to Wear This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not sure what a nap dress is? Allow Us to explain! This style of garment has been around forever, but the phrase officially entered the cultural lexicon courtesy of buzzy brand Hill House Home. A nap dress is essentially any type of frock that fits loose and feels flowy — while still looking super feminine. The overall defining quality is that these garments are exceedingly comfortable!

You can wear nap dresses from morning to night depending on the particular style. There are frocks specifically meant for the daytime, while others are more evening-appropriate. With that in mind, we found a dress that will suit any type of occasion so you can fill your closet in time for summer. Check out our roundup below, and happy shopping!

17 Seriously Comfortable Nap Dresses We Found On Sale

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: With over 4,000 reviews, this adorable little dress from KIRUNDO is a summer must-have — starting at $26!

2. We Also Love: Shoppers say that this simple EXLURA dress is the best look for tons of different occasions — starting at $19!

3. We Can’t Forget: The high neckline on this HONECA dress is ideal if you want to go for a more modest look — starting at $20!

4. This Off-the-Shoulder Number: Romantic vibes are all over this divine dress from EXLURA — starting at $20!

5. Best Boho Pick: For a carefree look, this flowy dress from ForeMode is an amazing option — starting at $20!

6. This Ruffle Dress: The skirt on this frock from EXLURA is perfectly flouncy and dreamy for the summertime — starting at $20!

7. Best Day Dress: The style of this Esobo dress is ideal for basking in the sun, and we’re in love with all of the colorful options — starting at $29!

8. Seriously Comfortable Pick: If you don’t want to worry about feeling uncomfortable in your dress, this one from Eliacher is a lovely choice — starting at $15!

Midi and Maxi Dresses

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a fan of classic boho prints, you’ll definitely dig this midi from TEMOFON — starting at $34!

10. We Also Love: We can imagine that the cut of this Angashion midi dress is flattering for tons of different body types — starting at $28!

11. We Can’t Forget: The asymmetrical hem on this midi dress from Narspeer makes it stand out — starting at $24!

12. Gingham Pick: The print on this KIRUNDO midi dress is sweet and comes in a slew of different shades — starting at $25!

13. Favorite Flattering Pick: Thousands upon thousands of shoppers are loving how complementary this ECOWISH midi dress is — starting at $29!

14. Bestselling Choice: The amount of five-star reviews this YATHON dress has made it seriously popular — starting at $27!

15. Super Flowy Pick: The skirt on this KIRUNDO dress is billowy and will make you want to twirl — starting at $31!

16. Strapless Dress Pick: We adore wearing fun lightweight maxi dresses like this ZESICA version when it’s hot outside — starting at $32!

17. Best Simple Frock: This PRETTYGARDEN maxi is a chic look if you’re going for a relaxed type of vibe — starting at $33!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!