Girl math is realizing that for the price of one high-end shirt at an expensive fashion boutique, you can get probably 5 tops just like it on Amazon. The major retailer is filled with expensive and boutique-looking pieces that make it easy to stay stylish and remain within budget too. We rounded up our 17 favorite of these styles — and they’re all under just $30 on Amazon.

Get your wardrobe fall-ready this season with our lineup of boutique-style blouses! We’ve rounded up everything from flowy boho styles for weekend apple picking, to plaid styles for brewery-hopping, as well as best-selling styles we know you’re guaranteed to love. Save your wallet from spendy boutiques this year and shop our roundup stylish under-$30 tops instead!

17 Chic Boutique-Looking Fall Tops — All Under $30 on Amazon

1. Our Top Favorite! On top of being an Amazon favorite, this lace-sleeve top is also ours for its versatile but stylish design!

2. Plaid Perfection: Layer this best-selling plaid button up on top of tanks, tops and sweaters all season long!

3. Under-$20: Save even more with this cute, smocked-sleeve blouse that’s now just $20 on Amazon!

4. Cutest Colors: We love the way this multi-color fall top incorporates several fall shades into one shirt!

5. Stand-Out Sleeves: Better than a basic top is this eye-catching lace sleeve blouse that over 1,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased within the last month!

6. Hamptons Boutique: Giving coastal rich mom vibes is this lace-embroidered top we’d bet you’d spot at a Hampton’s boutique!

7. Fall Fabulous! Nothing says fall quite like this plaid v-neck top that’s made of an ultra cozy knit fabric!

8. Flowy Fit: Great for dressing up with trousers or going casual with jeans is this flowy polka dot top that also has a slimming effect!

9. Pleats Please! Look polished and perfect in this pleated long sleeve elevates an everyday basic top!

10. A Floral Find: If you ask Us, this fall-style floral long sleeve is even prettier than any spring or summer style!

11. Deal Alert! Score some extra cash on this on-sale chiffon blouse that features bell sleeves, a v-neckline and relaxed fit!

12. Pretty Prints: No shortage of options, this mock neck ruffle blouse comes in dozens of prints like polka dots and leopard print!

13. A Lightweight Layer: Great for transitional dressing is this lightweight sweater that’s made of a soft and breathable cotton fabric blend!

14. Loves a Leopard Print: Show your spots in this leopard print long sleeve that over 200 Amazon shoppers have bought just this last month!

15. Boho Babe: Pair this boho-style crochet top with jeans and booties on the weekend or a skirt and boots to work!

16. Really Cute Ruffle: We picture this ruffle-detail blouse pairing perfectly with a blazer and trousers for work and some wide leg blue jeans on the weekends!

17. French Girl-Chic: Not only is this striped long sleeve a French girl favorite, it’s also a versatile fall staple!