I’m a shopping writer — and if you’re anything like me, you’re using Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days to do a refresh on your fall wardrobe! Taking place on October 8 and 9, 2024, the retailer put major markdowns on some of their best-sellers for the season — and I’m sharing my favorites with you! Keep scrolling to shop my top 12 favorite Amazon fashion pieces — all on sale now!
One thing I’ve been eyeing for a while is the JW PEI Hana Mini Tote Bag for its sleek structured silhouette and suede fabric. It’s a little on the pricier side of bags for me, so I’m excited to get it while it’s 20% off! I also did a closet clean-out for the season and realized I could really use a nice crewneck sweater to drape over my shoulders on chilly days or pair with jeans, trousers and skirts. It also wouldn’t be fall if I didn’t also invest in a nice new pair of jeans, which is why I’m snagging these flattering baggy jeans from Levi’s while they’re still a whole 43% off.
But that’s not all — read along to shop my top fashion favorites on sale for Prime Big Deal Days — up to 45% off!
12 Shopping Writer-Approved Fashion Pieces on Sale for Prime Day
Time to Accessorize
1. Designer-Looking: I know the JW PEI Hana bag will have my outfits looking extra expensive with its quality construction and faux suede material — was $99, now $79!
2. Going for Gold: Simple gold necklaces are a must-have in my jewelry collection and I love the way this pebble style from Ana Luisa is subtle, but stylish — was $65, now $49!
3. Complete Coziness: I predict Uggs will be in again this season and I’m getting ahead of it with this faux suede and sheepskin style by Koolaburra — was $90, now $76!
4. Snag the Snakeskin: I’m counting on these snake-skin boots to give my outfits some extra fashion girl edge this fall — was $80, now $56!
5. Scarf Season Ahead: One big trend that’ll be participating in this fall matching your scarf to your sweater which is why I need this cozy oversized style — was $20, now $17!
The Chicest of Fall Jackets, Sweaters and Tops
6. Luxe Leather: Leather blazers are in an instant outfit-elevator, which is why I’m getting this sleek style while it’s still 30% off — was $80, now $55!
7. Sweater Weather: This super soft crew neck sweater from The Drop is more than just a want for fall, it’s a need — was $45, now $38!
8. Cue the Corduroy: Another trend I’m excited to wear for fall is this cropped corduroy jacket that’s now marked down to 45% off — was $55, now $30!
Perfect Pants, Skirts and Jeans
9. Better With Bamboo: Making them extra cozy and breathable, these Cozy Earth joggers are made of a premium bamboo fabric blend, with acrylic, viscose and spandex too — was $165, now $132!
10. Most Flattering Jeans: I can’t wait to wear these Levi’s baggy jeans with all my fall boots, heels and sneakers — was $80, now $45!
Drop Dead Gorgeous Dresses
11. Night-Out Dress: Everyone needs a good night out dress on standby for the weekends and I think this leather mini style is about to be my new favorite — was $60, now $42!
12. Waist-Snatching: I predict this tie-waist sweater dress will not only flatter my figure but also keep my looking chic and feeling warm — was $60, now $43!