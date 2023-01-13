Just In! This ‘Water Sign’ Treatment Oil Is a Miracle for Dehydrated Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s right around this time of year that our hair really, really starts to struggle. It hangs on for a little bit, but it can’t escape the cold, dry air anymore. And humidity in the winter can be just as annoying as it is to deal with in the summer! This is your sign to level up your haircare.

Your Water Sign, specifically. No matter what your zodiac sign is, this new Water Sign hair oil, now on Amazon, is going to feel like it was written in the stars for your locks. No matter if your hair is thin and fine, coarse and curly or color-treated, we’re going to tell you why this new launch belongs in your shopping cart!

Get the amika Water Sign Hydrating Hair Oil for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the update of publication, January 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This treatment oil is made up of a blend of eight moisturizing oils, including jojoba, coconut and castor oils, plus a few other beloved powerhouse ingredients. You have squalene and polyglutamic acid to help promote moisture retention, spirulina extract to provide fatty acids, amino acids and vitamins and hyaluronic acid to plump up dry hair. Yes, hyaluronic acid isn’t just a skincare ingredient!

Along with being a moisture magnet for hair, this oil is made to act as a heat protectant as well, which is perfect for if you blow dry your hair or use hot tools like curlers or flat irons. There are clinically-proven results too. This treatment oil has been found to attract 2.7% more hydration to hair, reduce frizz by 69% for 24 hours, lead to 51% less breakage and protect hair from heat up to 450 degrees!

To use this oil, start with one or two drops. A little goes a long way! Medium to thick hair may need two to three pumps, while coarse, curly or dehydrated hair may benefit more from up to four pumps. Add the product to your palms and rub them together, running your hands through your hair for even dispersion.

Now, you can do this either before styling your hair while it’s still damp from the shower or after styling your hair while it’s dry. If your hair if color-treated or damaged though, definitely try to apply while hair is damp, especially if you’re using those hot tools. Goodbye, breakage!

