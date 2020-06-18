Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Fashion inspiration during the days of quarantine? Lacking at best. With no red carpets to obsess over, pretty much all we’re left with are short glimpses of celebrities heading out for groceries once in a blue moon. And even then, they are not always dressed to impress — and we can’t blame them!

Ana de Armas, however, is not one to put fashion on hold. The Knives Out actress has been spotted time and time again stepping out to get in some exercise (and a few smooches) with boyfriend Ben Affleck, often accompanied by their dogs and his children. She’s left us in awe day after day, and we’re seriously grateful to have some celeb style to admire while everyone else is cooped up at home. What most impressed Us, however, is how she’s been rocking her iconic Converse Chuck Taylors with such vastly different outfits, seriously renewing our love for the famous high-top sneakers!

Get the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Hi Sneakers for just $55 at Zappos with free shipping!

We were practically head over heels when we saw de Armas photographed wearing her Chucks with light-wash jeans and a silky yellow cami, but we were even more blown away when we spotted her in the same shoes a few days later — this time with an all-black ensemble made up of joggers and a tee. The versatility she demonstrated was undeniable, and we were so inspired to get back on our own Converse game!

We’re not the only ones, of course. These sneakers have just about 3,000 reviews on Zappos, after all, thanks to their “timeless, clean, smooth style.” As one shopper said, “styles and fads come and go, [but] Chucks are everlasting.” As many others stated, they also “go with everything,” so whether you’re recreating a de Armas outfit or blindly pulling any random piece out of your wardrobe, you know these sneakers are going to work with it!

This All Star high-top sneaker has a canvas upper adorned with the Converse star logo on the side, as well as a contrasting rubber toe cap. It’s lace-up style, and it has a canvas lining to really fit your foot like a glove. Don’t worry though, because the rubber outsole is super durable, textured and made to last!

While de Armas looked nothing short of perfect in her black Chucks, it’s okay if you’re looking for something a little bit different. This sneaker is available in eight more colors, including white, red, grey and even a monochrome black. Order today and get ready, because the sidewalk is about to become your catwalk — we’ll call the paparazzi!

