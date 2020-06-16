These Comfy Tory Burch Ballet Flats Are ‘Simplicity at Its Best’ (30% Off)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We often take our favorite pairs of shoes for granted. We get so excited when we finally find the perfect pair, and we wear the shoes pretty much every chance we get. When we wear a pair of shoes that often though, we’re cutting down their lifespan. And that’s fine! That is, until we go back to buy a replacement pair and realize they are not even made anymore!

That’s what happened with these Tory Burch Eddie flats. They are an older style — though timeless in design — that shoppers once swooned over. But then, just like that, they were gone. While some other brands might never bring a fan-favorite back, Tory Burch treated us to nothing short of a miracle by reissuing these beauties. Does this mean they are here to stay forever though? Nope. What we’re trying to say is, you’d better stock up now — especially while they’re 30% off!

Get the Eddie Patent Ballet Flat (originally $198) for just $139 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

These minimalist ballet flats are everything a fashion lover could want for an everyday shoe. As reviewers say, they “can be worn with anything” and will “add a touch of style to any outfit.” They are “simplicity at its best.” But are they comfortable? “Extremely,” according to their fans! Shoppers love them so much they are even buying both colors. When you spend hours “searching everywhere for a simple nude flat” and you find one like the Eddie, you make sure to treat yourself without a second thought!

These Eddie flats have a patent leather upper with just the right amount of shine, as well as a soft leather lining for comfort. Speaking of comfort, check out that elasticized topline. It’s what gives the shoes their glove-like fit. Let’s not forget about the footbed though, cushioned with foam to keep your feet feeling happy while the durable rubber outsole takes on bumpy sidewalks and concrete floors!

You have two colors to choose from with these Eddie flats, though “both” is very much a solid choice. Perfect Black describes itself, well, perfectly, while Goan Sand is a great neutral shade. Shoppers say it definitely has a pink undertone in real life, which we personally love. Both pairs also feature an embroidered signature Tory Burch logo back at the heel!

As you can see, saving $59 on a pair of these Eddie flats is definitely not something to take for granted. You could wear each pair for years and years and the classic style will never get old. Wear these shoes with dresses, suits, jumpsuits, jeans, skirts — you name it. These Eddie flats are ready to go along for the ride!

