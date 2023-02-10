This Body-Hugging Sweater Dress Has an Absolutely Stunning Fit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t adore a seriously comfy and cozy sweater dress? We’re completely obsessed with the vibe and seek out these styles in many forms — whether they’re loose and oversized or sleek and fitted.

That said, not all of Us are inclined to go for a sweater dress which evokes more of a bodycon feel — but we think that’s because finding the right one is tricky. Well, this all may change with the dress we just discovered which has become a huge hit with shoppers. It’s fitted and boasts all of the proper details to make it incredibly flattering!

This dress isn’t your average fitted knit frock. There are so many crucial features which make it lay on the body in the most beautiful fashion and flatter a wide variety of body types. It comes with a matching knit belt which cinches in the waist, plus there’s a fairly high slit on the side of the dress allowing it to be flowier at the hem. These two design choices create a garment that gives your figure a streamlined silhouette, and shoppers confirm they’re impressed with their appearance while wearing it!

Another important component of this dress is the material it’s made from. Ribbed knits can make pieces like this one stretchier and more comfortable, but the texture of the ribbing can also create a smooth and chic look. As one reviewer notes, none of their cellulite shows while they have this dress on, and that’s likely thanks to the handy ribbed texture!

And the last obsession-worthy aspect of this dress is the stunning neckline. It’s part sweetheart, part square neck — and the combo of the two looks simply magical together. You’ll get to show off a little bit of shoulder thanks to how the neckline is cut, which is always a bonus. Reviewers say they “can’t imagine anyone who this dress wouldn’t work for,” and it’s quickly become one of their favorite options to wear. We have a feeling you’re going to feel similarly once your package officially arrives!

