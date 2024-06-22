Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The season of travel is upon Us, and most of Us can’t wait to relax in our first glimpse of summer sunshine. Whether you’re heading to a beach resort or a cruise ship, having comfy water attire is crucial. What’s more, acquiring a chic cover-up can help you feel covered without overheating you. We found the cutest, boho-chic cover-up that will help you look stylish and airy while on vacay — and it’s only $30 at Amazon!

Related: 17 Plus Size-Friendly Swimwear Finds Starting at $17 Although spring is just starting, we are looking forward to our next beach vacation! One of the ways we’re preparing is by rummaging through our closets and assessing swimsuit options. Whether you prefer a one-piece option or shorts, now is the time to find a good deal on all your water-friendly attire. When it comes […]

This Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover-Up is perfect for vacationing or casual layering. It uses a 100% acrylic fabric for a delicate, flouncy feel that will become one of your favorites to throw on. What we love most about the cover-up is its crochet design and oversized shirt silhouette that really helps it to stand out. But please keep in mind that it’s best to hand wash this beauty.

Get the Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up for $30 (was $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this cover-up, you could, of course, go with a cute, sexy bikini underneath and sandals for a relaxing beach look. Or, you could style it in a Y2K way and throw it on over a camisole, baggy jeans and sharp heels for a fierce ensemble. Further, this option comes in 29 colors and patterns — we love the beige and white variations — and has an S to XXL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this cover-up, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I love everything about this cover-up! I was so impressed by the quality and comfort that I bought two other colors!! I would size down as I think it runs a little big.” Another reviewer said, “This cover-up is super cute and great quality. I got an XL for a more generous fit over my swimsuit. I’ll be wearing this a lot this summer!”

So, if you’re looking for a boho chic, relaxed cover option that’s fashionable and breezy, this one from Anrabess could do the trick!

See it: Get the Anrabess Crochet Swim Cover Up for $30 (was $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 22, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Anrabess here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

