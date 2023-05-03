This Ribbed Knit Set Is a Lounge Look You Can Wear From Spring to Winter

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We switch out a fair amount of closet inventory when we cross over from one season to another — but we always have a few pieces that never get relegated to storage. Typically, the items we always keep within reach are basics — which includes our most-loved loungewear, of course!

The loungewear styles we gravitate toward depend on how hot or cold it is outside, but when we’re straddling two different seasons, there are some sets which perpetually come in handy. A knit look like this one from ANRABESS is a solid example of a casual ensemble we can wear from the winter to spring — and even into the sweltering summer months! It’s cozy, but fairly lightweight and as comfortable as can be.

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Two Piece Ribbed Knit Lounge Set for $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

Ribbed knits have been at the top of the list for years now, and both the top and bottom from this set offer the right feel we crave from lovely loungewear. When you have this textured type of knit, it’s far stretchier — which makes each item more comfortable to wear. We also think ribbed knits appear effortlessly more elevated when compared to more basic fabrics. You can wear this outfit outside and not feel like you’re hitting the town in a super lazy look. And each of the pieces can be teamed with other picks from your closet to give you more ensemble flexibility!

The set comes in a handful of amazing shades, and we seriously adore them all. Shoppers enthusiastically agree that this lounge look is “comfortable and flattering,” and claim it comes in clutch whenever they need an outfit to make them feel at ease — but still chic. In some climates, it may be a bit too hot to rock this set in peak summertime, but on chillier days, it’s a dream come true. From white sneakers to sandals, the footwear opportunities are endless. Style this beauty now!

