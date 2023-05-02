21 Amazon Lounge Sets to Wear Out and Look Like You Tried

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Living in loungewear! Whenever we want to look cute without really trying too hard, a matching lounge set is always the move. There are so many different socially-acceptable variations to wear out and about these days. In fact, some sets are even trendy enough to wear for a night on the town with the right styling!

And with the summertime approaching fast, we plan to rock matching sets more than ever. With that in mind, we found the absolute cutest styles you can chill in or wear whenever you’re feeling lazy and want to look like you put effort into your ensemble. All of these sets are available from Amazon and come in one package, which makes the shopping experience that much easier. Check out our top picks below!

Tank and Short-Sleeve Tops with Shorts Sets

1. This high-waisted short and simple button-down top combo from Fixmatti is a must-have for the summer season — get it for just $35!

2. If you want to go more casual, this biker short set from Ekouaer makes for a sleek streetwear look — it’s yours for $30!

3. The off-the-shoulder short-sleeve knit which comes with this Maflus set is swoon-worthy — starting at $40!

4. Spice up your loungewear style with this PRETTYGARDEN set which comes with a beautiful one-shoulder crop top — get it for $34!

5. Throw a denim jacket over this knit tank set from Imily Bella and you’re good to go — it’s yours for $39!

6. This SySea knit set comes with a flattering halter neck top that’s simply gorgeous — get it for $38!

7. We might have to get this AUTOMET ribbed knit set in multiple colors because it will be our casual summer uniform — it’s yours for $27!

8. The halter top from this Mafulus set can be teamed with so many other pieces to create different looks — starting at $27!

9. Reviewers say the “beautiful relaxed fit” of this set from Trendy Queen is what instantly sold them — get it for $35!

10. If you’re a fan of funky prints, you’re going to fall in love this this MakeMeChic set — get it for $39!

11. This crop tank and shorts combo from AUTOMET is the ultimate ‘fit for hot and sticky summer days — it’s yours for $36!

Long-Sleeve and Shorts Sets

12. Reviewers say if you want a “cute but comfortable summer outfit,” this Ekouaer set is the one — originally $40, now $36!

13. When it’s chillier outside, this slightly thicker set from PRETTYGARDEN can keep you cozy and cool all at once — originally $56, now on sale for $45!

14. We’re obsessed with the adorable daisy flowers which adorn this knit set from Ekouaer — originally $47, now on sale for $40!

15. Shoppers say everyone needs to get their hands on this Gihuo striped set — it’s just that fabulous — starting at $38!

16. The crinkle material this NUFIWI set is made from is all the rage right now, and we’re equally as obsessed — get it for $29!

Full-Length Bottoms Sets

17. This basic button-down top and wide-leg pant set from Floerns is an everyday staple look, and all it takes is a pair of heels to dress it up — get it for $50!

18. Add a belt to this knit set from ANRABESS and you’re in serious style business — starting at $43!

19. When a classic ensemble like this one from PRETTYGARDEN is made from a silky satin material, it’s an elevated ensemble — it’s yours for just $35!

20. One of our favorite sets by a long shot is this crinkled version from Abendedian — get it for $33!

21. The cropped wide-leg pants from this ANRABESS set look perfect with the muscle tank — it’s yours for $45!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!