Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My happy place begins and ends with Anthropologie. It’s where I scroll when I’m happy, sad or, let’s face it, just a tad bored. It’s my virtual home, and I’m more than complacent to spend hours dreaming of all the beautiful things I could own and almost always end up buying. Right now, they’re running an extraordinary sale, offering an extra 50% off on certain products. Yes, you read that right — this is not a drill! All we have to do is relish their ingenious copy, indulge in some shopping and seize the opportunity to add these exquisite pieces to cart for some extra sweet discounts.

Read on for my top picks!

Related: 22 Fashion Picks That Work for New Year’s Eve and Beyond It’s tiiime. The ultra-sparkly holiday is coming up, and we know how real the temptation is to buy a stunning sequin dress with feathers, glitter, rhinestones and all of the bells and whistles to “wear again for other occasions.” It becomes a game of trying to convince yourself you’ll have fifty New Year’s Eve-level events […]

1. Mad About Plaid: Usher in a new you and a new mood with a green plaid cropped bustier.

2. Winter Is Here: Dreaming of a snow-white sweater? This cozy cable knit is all you need to get through the chilly season.

3. Give Me a Boost: Try a strapless top with a corset bodice as a going-out top or layered under a wrap.

4. More, Please: Bucket hats have been on trend for years and are not going anywhere fast. Add this hat with drawstrings for a cute romp through the rainy season ahead.

5. Top of the Moment: Trust Us, sheer everything is in — get in on the celeb-loved trend with this sleek top!

6. NYE Called: This elegant crossbody bag is the one you need for that upcoming party — now only $145, down from $325!

7. Remote-ish: The office called, and they want you to go in more. Might as well look incredible in this one-shoulder plaid ruched dress.

8. It’s Called Revenge: Wear this black pleather dress with sheer shoulders and a bustier fit for starting your new career or leaving an ex behind in the rearview mirror.

Related: 22 Fashion Picks to Create the Perfect New Year’s Eve Look — Starting at $9 Get your outfit together for New Year's Eve by shopping our list of fabulous and festive picks to rock this year — details

9. Not to Be Missed: Slip into this silky dress and toss over a warm knit for the perfect going-out look in January.

10. Trendy: These cottage-core knee socks have a lace string threaded through the top for an adorable school-girl chic look.

11. Top This: Crop tops never go out of style, and this one looks flattering on all figures with its boxy cut and dazzling sequins.

12. Hot Deal: Curious about recycled leather pants which normally cost $448, but are only $130 right now? Well, now is your chance. Don’t squander this opportunity!

13. Country Club: If you dig a retro vibe, this brushed zip-up cardigan has all the feels (literally… it’s soft!) and looks v-cute.

14. Hold Up: Reformation is on sale! Yes, their cashmere turtleneck dress is only $115, down from $328!

15. Time to Go: Ready for that vacation in Maui? These pants scream warmth with tropical flowers and a wide-leg silhouette.

16. So Adorbs: Get the bandeau strapless bow crop top! It’s too cute not to try for only $20!

17. Must-Have Accessory: This sherpa boater hat will add instant character to any outfit.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us