22 Fashion Picks to Create the Perfect New Year’s Eve Look — Starting at $9

Let’s discuss: Do you have your outfit for New Year’s Eve picked out yet? If the answer is no, you may have to act fast! In the middle of all of the holiday cheer, the big night is just around the corner.
If you have no idea where to look, you’re in luck — we picked out plenty of pieces for you to peruse. Prepare to party and feel fabulous from head-to-toe with our selects below!
Tops
Our Absolute Favorite: This top was practically made for New Year’s Eve! We’re obsessed with the fringe rhinestone detail along the neckline, plus the structured design of the bustier. We have no doubt it will flatter any figure!
More tops we love:
- We love that this ZAKINUVA bustier crop top has a cowl neck at the bust, and the satin material is a hit — $40 at Amazon!
- The fluffy feather hem on this NUFIWI crop top will put you in the mood to have a good time — $16 at Amazon!
- Dazzle any room you walk into by rocking this adorable sequin top from Lulus — $48 at Nordstrom!
- This sequin wrap top from Open Edit is too gorgeous and flattering, and we’re obsessed with the sheer long sleeves — $69 at Nordstrom!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Who wouldn’t want to start partying after throwing on this dress? It’s absolutely dreamy! From the sequins to the lace detail on the neckline, it has everything you could want from a New Year’s Eve dress. It’s on the short side, but if you pair it with opaque tights, you can wear it with confidence!
More dresses we love:
- If you want a more timeless and classy style for New Year’s, this velvet cocktail dress from Milumia is your best bet — $28 at Amazon!
- We love the edgy, sleek feel of this vegan leather dress from French Connection — $148 at Nordstrom!
- Get ready to turn heads in this stunning one-shoulder bodycon dress from ANRABESS — starting at $28 on Amazon!
- This Lulus ensemble is actually a two-piece number which looks like a dress, but you can mix and match with other pieces in your closet — originally $88, now $66 at Nordstrom!
Coats & Jackets
Our Absolute Favorite: Talk about a show-stopping number! This coat is the ideal complement for any dress or other outfit you want to wear. It’s ultra-chic and even comes with a matching belt!
More coats and jackets we love:
- Wearing an oversized faux-leather blazer, like this one from Ynocfri, is always a great idea — starting at $36 on Amazon!
- There’s no better time to wear a sparkly sequin jacket from Steve Madden than New Year’s Eve — $99 at Nordstrom!
- A faux-fur moment is always welcome, and we love this cropped style from Allegra K — starting at $63 on Amazon!
- We instantly fell for the fluffy faux-fur trim on this belted coat from Bellivera — starting at $36 on Amazon!
- If you want to literally light up the night and make a bold statement, check out this LED faux-fur coat from SZTOPFOCUS — $70 at Amazon!
- A longer faux-fur coat, like this one from Steve Madden, is the move if you live somewhere that’s especially cold — $139 at Nordstrom!
Shoes & Accessories
Our Absolute Favorite: These kitten-style heels are divine! From the fluffy faux fur along the toe strap to the triangular block lucite heel, every detail is absolutely amazing!
More shoes and accessories we love:
- We couldn’t resist including these rhinestone ankle booties from Steve Madden in our roundup — $149 at Nordstrom!
- You’ll be able to find a version of these classic Sam Edelman heels to perfectly match any outfit you have planned — starting at $77 at Nordstrom!
- If your outfit is busy and needs a simpler shoe, check out these platform leather boots from Steve Madden — originally $120, now $72 at Nordstrom!
- To finish off your look, wear these sparkly rhinestone tights from CHRLEISURE for the final touch — $9 at Amazon!
