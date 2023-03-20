These ‘Internet Famous’ Leggings Could Give You an Instant Hourglass Figure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our love for leggings will never fade, but our level of excitement can certainly vary. They’re always a comfortable choice, whether we’re having a cozy movie night or breaking a sweat at the gym, but they’re not always at the top of their game. If they’re going to be our favorite garment, they might as well make top marks in every category!

Our favorite leggings should be not only soft and stretchy, but perfect for working out as well. But let’s not stop there, as many brands do. We want them to be uniquely flattering too — even worthy of compliments from friends and strangers alike. That’s why we’re so in love with the latest trend of crossover waistbands!

Get the Aoxjox Trinity High-Waisted Cross-Waist Leggings for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Aoxjox leggings have great ratings and reviews from Amazon shoppers, and they’ve begun to go viral. We even plucked them straight from the pages of Amazon’s “Internet Famous!” section of the site. At first glance, we could see why they were so popular, but the more we learned about them, the more we fell in love!

First, we have to talk about that high-rise waistband, featuring a crossover design that creates a subtle V shape. This silhouette could either enhance an hourglass figure our even help create the illusion of one. This calls for some crop tops!

These full-length leggings are moderately compressive and are made of a buttery-soft fabric. This fabric has a four-way stretch and is designed to be squat-proof. It’s sweat-wicking and quick to dry too, so you’ll love wearing them even in warmer weather!

And did we mention that these leggings also have side pockets? Our fave! There’s one on each side for your phone, ID, etc. You have color options when it comes to these leggings too — they come in over 25 colors. Most are solid shades, but you’ll spot a few dainty dot patterns available as well. Considering their affordable price — and the fact that they’re on Prime — we might just have to add a few to our cart!

