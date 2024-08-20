Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
With the fall months steadily creeping closer, it’s about that time we put our t-shirts and tanks away and pull out our cozier layers. And if you’re anything like Us, there’s always room for one more in our rotation. One that we’ll be adding to our carts this season is this half zip sweatshirt that shoppers say feels “so nice,” they can “hardly believe it’s from Amazon.”
The sweatshirt that reviewers say reminds them of more “expensive sportswear brands” is the Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover. And not only does it look and feel more luxe than it is, it’s also on sale right now on Amazon for 43% off — and just in time for cooler temperatures.
Great for both workouts and loungewear, this cozy half zip is made of a soft and breathable polyester and cotton fabric blend. It features a half zip design, which is perfect for fall since it allows you to unzip when you’re feeling hot and zip up when it gets cool again. It has a pocket on the front, which is great for placing your hands or your phone or keys when you’re in a pinch. It also comes in several colors, whether you prefer something neutral like brown or something more fun like pink.
Shoppers seem to be getting ready for the fall as well, seeing that over 1,000 of the sweatshirt had been bought just in the last month. And on top of that, over 1,700 of them have left five-star ratings as well.
One of those reviewers said that every time they wear it, “at least 2-3 people” ask them to send them the link to it.
“[The] last time I wore it two women assumed it was the Lululemon one which is 3 [times] the price. It’s a great sweatshirt. [It’s] flattering, feminine, [and is] great with leggings.”
Ready to get your wardrobe prepped for fall? Snag the sweatshirt while it’s still on sale for just $30 on Amazon.
