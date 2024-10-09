Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are just a few more hours to shop Amazon’s October Prime Day sale. That means it’s crunch time to add everything you haven’t yet purchased to cart — otherwise, you’ll watch those deals disappear. One more item to add to your fall wardrobe? This bestselling pullover fleece that’s currently 47% off!

The Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece is one of the best pieces to have in your wardrobe this fall. It’s so good that shoppers call it an alternative to Lulelemon’s popular pullover, which looks super similar. This affordable sweatshirt comes in 32 colors and is perfect for pairing with jeans, leggings or shorts — the sleek design is extremely versatile.

However, what shoppers really love is how soft the sweatshirt is. Crafted with 50% polyester and 50% cotton, this top is lightweight yet offers plenty of warmth. It also includes a drop shoulder collar, kangaroo pockets, and long sleeves with thumb holes, which help keep your sleeves in place when you’re on the go.

Get the Automet Half Zip Cropped Pullover Fleece for $28 (originally $58) at Amazon!

The Automet pullover is a #1 Best Seller in Women’s Fashion Sweatshirts, and it’s not hard to understand why. Five-star reviewers are pretty convincing with their comments on why it’s worth buying (especially when it’s so discounted).

“This is the BEST Lululemon dupe ever!” one impressed shopper said. “My Go To Top for everyday work, walks, errands, shopping, the holy grail of tops! Looks great, cute, stylish, minimalist, good quality, comfortable checks off all the boxes!”

“Perfect sweatshirt,” another wrote. “I like that it goes to the waist and not below. Fluffy and warm with the zip front that can be opened halfway down the chest or all the way up if you’re cold.”

“This quarter-zip is SO soft and cuddly!!” reads another glowing review. “It’s the perfect cropped length. I purchased the dark green sweatshirt, and it looks just like the photo. I haven’t washed it yet, but based on the feel and material, it should not have any issues holding up. A must-have for your fall/winter closet!”

Thankfully, this deal is live for a few more hours, but don’t procrastinate. Come winter, you’ll be happy to have snagged this cozy sweatshirt on sale.

