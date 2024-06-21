Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Released just in time for summer, the Automet Loose Fit Crew Neck Cap Sleeve T-Shirt is brand new on Amazon, but it’s already an instant hit. In it’s first month alone, over 1,000 have already been purchased. It has the three things shoppers want in a product, which are versatility, comfortability and affordability — coming in at a bargain price of just $15 on Amazon.

I can imagine that Amazon shoppers are drawn to this top for its simple and easy to style design, featuring short cap sleeves, a crew neckline and relaxed design that’s flattering to the body. But it’s also probably a welcome surprise when they receive it in the mail to realize it’s also exceptionally soft and stretchy as well, made of a polyester, rayon and spandex fabric. Plus, in case you can’t decide on just one, it comes in several other colors like white, green, pink and more.

Many of those who have already bought it have already come back to leave it a five star-rating as well.

One of those reviewers, who called it “simple yet elegant” said it’s “lightweight enough for summer, but not transparent.” “The fabric feels very soft to touch,” they said. “It will be perfect for travel.”

Easy to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe, the top can be both dressed up and dressed down. It could be paired with trousers, heels, and some simple jewelry for a sleek office fit. But it could also be worn with jean shorts, sandals and a cap for a Saturday afternoon baseball game.

At the rate it’s going, this top is likely to be charting the Amazon best-seller list soon. Want to see for yourself what all of the hype is about? You can shop it here for on sale, coming it only $15 on Amazon.

