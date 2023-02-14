Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having dry, sensitive skin that’s prone to redness and other forms of irritation is a complexion concern triple whammy of sorts. Let’s face it: It can be incredibly frustrating to find products which actually help tone all of that down. Making sure you don’t have any type of negative reaction to a new item is tricky business, but luckily, moisturizers can offer up the relief you may need.

But sometimes, even the most hydrating moisturizers won’t be able to tackle redness. However, this cream from Avène may be the ultimate antidote! Reviewers who say they grapple with redness or even more serious irritation issues have found that this is the single best moisturizer available — allowing their skin to feel soothed and supple immediately after use. Holy grail products are few and far between, but this is self-care gold!

Get the Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers who say they grapple with eczema or dermatitis and have tried everything to no avail were finally able to combat conditions with this moisturizer! Now, these are fairly serious matters to deal with, so we can only imagine how amazing it is for more minor redness or irritation. This is a creme, so it does have a thicker consistency which may not be ideal for oily skin — but dry skin will soak it up. Actually, any inkling of dryness should vanish — say goodbye to awkward and unflattering flaky skin!

Get the Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

How does it get the job done, you may be wondering? This daily moisturizer helps to hydrate the skin and continues that hydration for 24 hours, restoring the skin’s barrier in just two days. You’re not only getting temporary relief with this product, because with regular use, you’ll be able to see longer-lasting results and flare-ups kept at bay. The soothing properties of this formula are no-brainers for anyone suffering from irritation — especially in these chilly winter months. Avène is known for their well-tolerated offerings, and this could be their next major skincare savior.

See it: Get the Avène Tolérance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream for $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Avène and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!